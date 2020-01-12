advertisement

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iranian protesters braved a heavy police presence Sunday evening to protest the country’s days of denial that it had shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 people, the latest unrest raging in the capital in the midst of rising tensions with the United States. States.

Videos posted online showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans and crossing metro stations and sidewalks, very close to Azadi, or Freedom, Square after a pre-protest call. Other videos suggested that similar protests were taking place in other Iranian cities.

Riot police in uniforms and black helmets have previously massed in Vali-e Asr Square, the University of Tehran and other sites. Members of the Revolutionary Guards patrolled the city on motorcycles and plainclothes security personnel were also on duty. People looked down as they passed the police, hoping not to draw attention to them.

The plane crash Wednesday morning killed everyone on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian Canadians. After initially reporting a technical failure and insisting that the military was not to blame, authorities admitted on Saturday that they had accidentally shot dead in the face of mounting evidence and accusations from Western leaders.

Iran aborted the flight as it prepared for possible American reprisals after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing American forces. The missile attack, which left no casualties, was a response to the murder of General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general-in-chief, during an American air strike in Baghdad. But no response came.

The Iranians have expressed their anger at the collapse of the plane and the deceptive explanations of senior officials following the tragedy. They also mourn the dead, including many young people who studied abroad.

“Just talking about it makes my heart quicker and makes me sad,” said Zahra Razeghi, a resident of Tehran. “I am ashamed when I think of their families.”

“The denial and concealment of the truth in the past three days has greatly increased the suffering and pain of the families and me,” she added.

Another individual, who only identified himself as Saeed, said that Iranian media, largely run by the state, hid the cause of the accident for “political reasons”.

“Subsequent developments changed the game and they had to tell the truth,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of students gathered at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran to mourn the victims and protest against the authorities for hiding the cause of the accident, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported. .

Bahareh Arvin, a reformist member of the Tehran city council, said on social media that she was resigning to protest the government’s lies and corruption. “With the current mechanism, there is no hope for reform,” she said.

Some Iranian artists, including the famous director Masoud Kimiai, have withdrawn from an upcoming international film festival. Two state television hosts resigned to protest false reports about the cause of the plane crash.

President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for the waves of anti-government protests in Iran, addressed the country’s leaders in a tweet, saying, “DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTORS”.

“The world is watching. More importantly, the United States is watching, “he tweeted.

Iranians took to the streets in November after the government pushed up gas prices, staging large protests in several cities. The government shut down internet access for days, making it difficult to gauge the scale of the protests and the crackdown that followed. Amnesty International later said that more than 300 people had been killed.

A candlelight ceremony on Saturday evening in Tehran turned into a demonstration, with hundreds of people chanting the country’s leaders – including supreme guide Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and the police dispersing them with tear gas. Demonstrations also took place in the city of Isfahan and elsewhere.

Police briefly detained British Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire, who said he had surrendered to the vigil without knowing it would turn into a demonstration.

“I can confirm that I was not participating in any demonstration!”, He tweeted. “I went to an event advertised as a vigil for the victims of the tragedy # PS752. It’s normal to want to pay tribute to him – some of the victims were British. I left after 5 minutes, when some started to sing. “

He said he was arrested 30 minutes after leaving the area.

Britain said his envoy was detained “without reason or explanation” and “in flagrant violation of international law”.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi then tweeted that Macaire had been arrested “as an unknown foreigner in an illegal rally”.

Araghchi said that when the police informed him of the arrest of a man who claimed to be the British ambassador, he did not believe them. But he said that after talking to Macaire by phone, he realized it was him and that the ambassador was released 15 minutes later.

The Iranian foreign ministry then summoned the British ambassador for his “illegal and improper presence” during the protest, he said on Telegram.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian parliamentary commission on national security and foreign policy, accused the ambassador of organizing protests and called for his expulsion. Dozens of hardliners then gathered outside the British Embassy, ​​chanting “Death in England”. They also requested that the ambassador be expelled and that the embassy be closed.

The Iranian media, meanwhile, have focused on admitting responsibility for the accident, with several newspapers calling on those responsible to apologize and resign.

The radical daily Vatan-e Emrouz made the headlines “A sky full of sadness”, while the daily Hamshahri chose “Shame” and the daily IRAN declared “Unforgivable”.

Mehdi Karroubi, an opposition activist under house arrest, attacked Khamenei himself, claiming that as commander-in-chief, he was “directly responsible”.

“If you knew about it and let the military and security authorities deceive people, then there is no doubt that you do not have the attributes of constitutional leadership,” he said in a statement. communicated.

Criticism of the supreme chief is punishable by up to two years in prison.

Tensions with the United States eased after the ballistic missile attack, when Trump refused to respond and hailed Iran’s apparent decision to withdraw.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other officials on Sunday in Tehran. Qatar maintains warm relations with the United States and Iran.

Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis also headed a high-level delegation to Iran, including the ministers of defense and foreign affairs. The Syrian state media described it as an “important visit” in light of recent events, without giving further details. Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s civil war, and Soleimani has mobilized militias and coordinated military aid.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also traveling to Iran, with plans to travel to Saudi Arabia the next day. And Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Saudi Arabia for talks with King Salman as part of a tour of the oil-producing Arab Gulf states to promote peace.

