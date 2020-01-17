advertisement

Defi Du Seuil and Un De Sceaux are the two stars among the five runners who won the Matchbook Clarence House Chase in Ascot.

Defi Du Seuil, trained by Philip Hobbs, prevailed against Willie Mullins’ Irish attacker Un De Sceaux in a vibrant renewal of Tingle Creek in Sandown in early December.

The remarkable 12-year-old Un De Sceaux has already won this record three times – he did a hat trick between 2016 and 2018, but it was not his turn to renew it last year.

Defi Du Seuil, five years his junior, is a short-priced favorite to confirm his superiority in Berkshire.

Altior gave Nicky Henderson a fifth Clarence House success 12 months ago. This year, the Seven Barrows handler relies on Janika, who was beaten in fourth place in Tingle Creek after previously winning the Haldon Gold Cup.

Paul Nicholls also has five victories in his race and is represented by Capeland this year.

The quintet is completed by Dan Skelton’s outsider Marracudja.

