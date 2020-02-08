advertisement

Dundee suffered a double defensive blow with the revelation that Cammy Kerr and Jordan McGhee were operated on.

Kerr’s operation was necessary to resolve a knee problem, while McGhee crossed the pain barrier with a broken bone in his hand and therefore had to go under the knife.

No timetable has been set for their respective recoveries, but the best scenario would be around one month each.

It is understood that Dundee fan Kerr has always been devastated when told that he would need surgery, while versatile McGhee, who played a large and central role, will also be a big loss for the Dark Blues backline.

The club, of course, had already overcome Jordan Marshall’s long-term absence from a thigh injury.

All this explains the busier Dark Blues transfer window than expected, with right-back Christie Elliott and left-back Tom Field signed by Dens boss James McPake before the deadline of last Friday.

The two new players will enter the starting line-up when the Dens’ men welcome Partick Thistle to the championship tomorrow afternoon.

