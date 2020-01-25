advertisement

WASHINGTON – Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial Saturday that Democrats’ efforts to remove the president from office would set a “very, very dangerous” precedent in an election year.

White House adviser Pat Cipollone, head of the defense team, told senators they would deny voters their right to give their opinion on Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election if they found him guilty and knocked it down now.

In the third presidential impeachment trial in US history, Democrats argued earlier this week that Trump should be removed for encouraging Ukraine to intervene in the election by pressuring its leader to dip dirt on the former. – Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the Democratic Party of 2020.

The defense tried to reverse that argument of electoral interference against Democrats by announcing the removal of a president less than 10 months before the American people could vote if he were to give him a second term.

“For all their speeches on election interference … they are here to carry out the most massive interference in an election in American history, and we cannot allow that to happen. It would violate our Constitution. It would violate our Constitution. our history. It would violate our obligations to the future, “he said in a two-hour session, much shorter than the previous days’ democratic arguments.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump last month on allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, setting the stage for trial in the Republican-led Senate.

Trump is expected to be released in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote is required to convict and remove a president from office. No Republican senator has expressed any support for his departure.

Democrats dismissed Cipollone’s concerns over the nomination of a president in an election year.

“They argue that we should not blame the president and remove him from office because that would upset the election and, ultimately, the next election to come. This argument meant that the impeachment process does not belong to the Constitution , “said Representative Jerrold Nadler, part of the team that presented the House case.

While the main thrust of the defense argument on Saturday was to warn of the consequences of Trump’s expulsion from the White House, his attorneys also tried to deflect the portrayal of Democrats of a president who put U.S. national security goals at risk trying to look for a foreign country to help his political career.

A key focus of the Democrats’ case is a call last July in which Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden on unfounded corruption charges.

Democrats claim Trump was trying to find dirt on Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, to help the president win a second term.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, the head of the prosecution, told senators this week that the pressure campaign against Ukraine was a “corrupt scheme” in which Trump also temporarily raised nearly $ 400m in military aid to Ukraine.

‘VERY VERY VERY FINAL’ ”

Cipollone said removing Trump and removing him from the November ballot will mean that “to remove all votes across this country on your own initiative, take that decision away from the American people.”

“They are asking you to do something very, very important and, I would hand you … very, very dangerous,” he said.

Schiff wrote on Twitter that the defense was trying to divert itself from discussing what witnesses have described as Trump’s campaign of pressure against Ukraine.

“They do not dispute the facts of the Trump scheme. They are trying to divert, distract and distort the truth. And they are continuing to cover it by blocking documents and witnesses,” he wrote.

Trump denies any wrongdoing.

Mike Purpura, part of the Trump team, said most of the witnesses who testified in the House investigation leading to Trump’s impeachment had never actually spoken to the president.

Democrats reject that argument by saying the only reason the Senate did not hear from first-hand witnesses, such as former Homeland Security Adviser John Bolton, was because Trump blocked them from testifying.

In concluding the prosecution’s opening arguments Friday, Schiff urged Republican senators to show “genuine political courage”, witnesses to the conviction and new documents.

Trump’s defense said Saturday that leaflets issued by Democrats-led committees for witnesses and documents under investigation were not valid, claiming the investigation itself had no authority.

“All of these leaflets were invalid,” said attorney Patrick Philbin. “That was the reason for not responding to them.”

Saturday’s hearing was relatively short because Republicans want to spare most of their arguments for next week when they expect television viewing to be higher.

No president has ever been removed through impeachment, a mechanism that the nation’s founders invented to remove a president for treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Additional reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Alistair Bell; Editing by Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis)

