Based on the bestselling novel 2012 by William Landay, Evans and Michelle Dockery, the parents play the main role, whose 14-year-old son is accused of murder.

With the Emmy funding period ending on May 31, 2020, a prestigious television cavalcade will be launched in the spring of this year. At Sunday’s TCA Winter Press Tour 2020 in Pasadena, California, Apple TV + threw in a contender for a limited drama series by announcing the first three episodes of its star crime series “Defending Jacob,” which premiered on April 24 becomes.

In the leading roles of Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones and Pablo Schreiber, “Defending Jacob” is based on the 2012 best-selling crime novel by William Landay. Evans and Dockery play the parents of a 14-year-old boy (Martell) who is accused of murdering a classmate in a small town in Massachusetts.

Showrunner Mark Bomback, who was eligible for a film for the first time in 2012, decided to turn the story into a limited series after seeing the genre develop into a trigger for catchy storytelling in the Peak TV era Has. “20 or 30 years ago, this would have been a multiplexed film,” he said. “But that’s better in the limited number of series because there are elements that would slip quickly in a movie.”

Director Morten Tyldum agreed that the limited series format offers the opportunity to spend moments between characters in which the story can breathe. “What’s the story of this family?” He asked. “Where are you from? I have a 12 year old and will always look at him in the best light. One of the things that all of us were interested in about the series is: “How far would you go to defend yourself for the world?” What is the strongest bond, what is the strongest loyalty? It’s so good to play with. “

The project is a reunion for Evans and Martell, who performed together in “Knives Out”. “We did Knives Out together in Boston and I auditioned for it and (Chris) came up to me and said,” Are we doing this? Will you be my son Martell said.

Courtesy of Apple

In fact, Evans filmed “Knives Out” and “Defending Jacob” in a row. “I can be moody sometimes, I take my time,” said Evans. “But I kept coming back to it – it was one of those projects that got stuck in your head. The meetings with Morten and Mark were just fantastic. I just felt like I had to do it. “

“Defending Jacob” is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, with Bomback as the author and executive producer. Alongside Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman, Evans is an executive producer for Anonymous Content. The series is produced by Tyldum, who was nominated for the Oscar for directing “The Imitation Game” in 2014.

After the premiere on April 24, new episodes of “Defending Jacob” will be premiered every Friday for a total of eight episodes.

