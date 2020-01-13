advertisement

Indian ice hockey defender Deep Grace Ekka was named Sportswoman of the Year in Team Sport at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday and won the prize against her teammate Lalremsiami and footballer Ngangom Bala Devi.

Deep Grace was one of the core members who laid the foundation for the growing success of the Indian women’s hockey team on an international level.

After receiving the award, she said: “This is a great achievement for me and an honor. Sportstar is one of the few publications that not only continue to give enough meaning and coverage to all sports, but may also be the only one that has done this for so many years. Our seniors have always told us how prestigious it was to publish something about you in Sportstar. So it’s absolutely amazing to get an award here. “

Deep Grace is a natural defensive leader and has a strong tactical understanding of the game.

Her serenity in the final minutes of the November Olympic qualifier helped India keep the United States at bay for first consecutive Olympic appearances.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

