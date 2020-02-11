advertisement

“Mudbound” director Dee Rees will write and direct a new film version of George Gershwin’s American opera “Porgy and Bess”, which is set at MGM.

Irwin Winkler and Charles Winkler of Winkler Films will produce the adaptation, and Winkler Films worked closely with MGM to secure the rights to the story from the Gershwin estate.

“Porgy and Bess” was first adapted in a feature film in 1959 by director Otto Preminger with Sidney Poitier, Dorothy Dandridge, Brock Peters and Sammy Davis Jr.

It was originally based on a novel of the same name by DuBose Heyward from 1925 and was adapted in the same year to a play called “Porgy” by Heyward and Dorothy Heyward. Composer George Gershwin and lyricist Ira Gershwin wrote “Porgy and Bess” in 1935 with a libretto written by Heyward.

It is the story of a disabled black street beggar named Porgy, who lives in the Charleston slums and tries to save Bess from a violent lover named Crown and her drug dealer Sportin ’Life.

The Metropolitan Opera in New York is currently staging a resumption of “Porgy and Bess” that has been extended until 2020. Other iterations on Broadway have won numerous Tony Awards.

Most recently, Rees directed “The Last Thing He Wanted” with Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck. The film, based on a novel by Joan Didion, premiered in Sundance last month and will debut on Netflix on February 21.

Deadline first reported the news of Ree’s involvement.

17 Great Broadway Musicals of All Time, From “Hamilton” to “The Lion King” (Photos)



17. “Rent” (original production)

Opening: April 29, 1996

Closed: September 7th, 2008

Gross: $ 274.2 million

16. “The producers”

Opening: April 19, 2001

Closed: April 22, 2007

Gross: $ 288.4 million

15. “Mary Poppins”

Opening: November 16, 2006

Closed: March 3rd, 2013

Gross: $ 294.6 million

14. “Miss Saigon” (original production)

Opening: April 11, 1991

Closed: January 28, 2001

Gross: $ 298.7 million

13. “Kinky boots”

Open: April 4, 2013

Closed: April 7, 2019

Previously gross: USD 319.0 million

12. “Aladdin”

Opening: March 20, 2014

Closed: Still running

Previously gross: $ 404.9 million

11. “Les Misérables” (original production)

Opening: March 12, 1987

Closed: May 18th, 2003

Gross: $ 406.3 million

10. “Cats” (original production)

Opening: October 7, 1982

Closed: September 10, 2000

Gross: $ 407.7 million

9. “Beauty and the Beast”

Opening: April 18, 1994

Closed: July 29, 2007

Gross: $ 429.2 million

8. “Hamilton”

Open: August 6, 2015

Closed: Still running

Previously gross: $ 529.3 million

7. “Jersey Boys”

Open: November 6, 2005

Closed: January 15th, 2017

Gross: $ 558.4 million

6. “The Book of Mormon”

Open: March 24, 2011

Closed: Still running

Gross to date: $ 615.1 million

5. “Mamma Mia!”

Opening: October 18, 2001

Closed: September 12th, 2015

Gross: $ 624.4 million

4. “Chicago” (revival)

Opening: November 14, 1996

Closed: Still running

Gross: $ 654.7 million

3. “The Phantom of the Opera”

Opening: January 26, 1988

Closed: Still running

So far gross: $ 1.2 billion

2. “Wicked”

Opening: October 30, 2003

Closed: Still running

Gross: $ 1.3 billion

1. “The Lion King”

Opening: November 13, 1997

Closed: Still running

Gross to date: $ 1.6 billion

A ranking of the greatest hits on the Great White Way as of December 30, 2019 (according to The Broadway League)

