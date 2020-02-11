“Mudbound” director Dee Rees will write and direct a new film version of George Gershwin’s American opera “Porgy and Bess”, which is set at MGM.
Irwin Winkler and Charles Winkler of Winkler Films will produce the adaptation, and Winkler Films worked closely with MGM to secure the rights to the story from the Gershwin estate.
“Porgy and Bess” was first adapted in a feature film in 1959 by director Otto Preminger with Sidney Poitier, Dorothy Dandridge, Brock Peters and Sammy Davis Jr.
It was originally based on a novel of the same name by DuBose Heyward from 1925 and was adapted in the same year to a play called “Porgy” by Heyward and Dorothy Heyward. Composer George Gershwin and lyricist Ira Gershwin wrote “Porgy and Bess” in 1935 with a libretto written by Heyward.
It is the story of a disabled black street beggar named Porgy, who lives in the Charleston slums and tries to save Bess from a violent lover named Crown and her drug dealer Sportin ’Life.
The Metropolitan Opera in New York is currently staging a resumption of “Porgy and Bess” that has been extended until 2020. Other iterations on Broadway have won numerous Tony Awards.
Most recently, Rees directed “The Last Thing He Wanted” with Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck. The film, based on a novel by Joan Didion, premiered in Sundance last month and will debut on Netflix on February 21.
Deadline first reported the news of Ree’s involvement.
