advertisement

Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga banned Holy Communion by hand, mass in front of the church of the Archdiocese of Kampala (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – The Catholic Archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, has ordered that no practicing Christian or Catholic be allowed to receive Holy Communion by hand.

He also decreed that the Holy Mass would no longer be celebrated in homes, as is the current norm, with the aim of “repelling abuses in the liturgical life of the Church”.

advertisement

The directives are contained in a decree that he published on Saturday, February 1, 2020 following a high-level meeting with the clergy and the steering committees of the parishes of Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala. A decree (Latin: decretum) is an order or law made by a higher authority for the direction of others.

Previously, Catholics received the Eucharist by the palm of their hand or by mouth. But under the new decree, the priest will be authorized to distribute the Holy Eucharist (bread) only by mouth. Archbishop Lwanga declared that the measure conforms to the liturgical and canonical norms of the Universal Church under canon law 392: 2.

“From now on, it is forbidden to distribute or receive Holy Communion in the hands. The Mother Church enjoins us to celebrate the Most Holy Eucharist with the highest distinction (Can. 898). Because of the many reported cases of dishonor of the Eucharist that have been associated with receiving the Eucharist in the hands, it is gratifying to return to the most respectful method of receiving the Eucharist on the tongue, ”reads we partly in the letter.

Previously, many Christians also held masses at home, but under the new arrangement, these masses were restricted to avoid holding them in unsacred places.

“The celebration of the Eucharist must take place in a sacred place, unless there is imperative necessity (Can. 932 91). According to this canonical norm, the Eucharist must now be celebrated in designated sacred places, because there are a sufficient number of these designated places in the archdiocese for this purpose, ”added the letter from the Archbishop.

Archbishop Lwanga also warns those who live together against receiving Holy Communion.

“By following the clear standards of Can. 915. It must be reaffirmed that those who live in illicit cohabitation and those who persist in a serious and manifest sin cannot be admitted to Holy Communion. In addition, in order to avoid scandal, the Eucharist must not be celebrated in the homes of people in such a situation, ”we read in part in his letter.

Priests were also asked to avoid allowing the laity to distribute Holy Communion during Mass.

“According to Church law, the ordinary minister of Holy Communion is a bishop. Presbyter or deacon (Can. 910: 91). In view of this standard, a member of the faithful who has not been designated as extraordinary minister of Communion (Can. 910§2) by the competent ecclesiastical authority is prohibited from distributing Holy Communion. In addition, before distributing Holy Communion, the extraordinary minister must first receive Holy Communion from the ordinary minister according to the standard set out in No. 1 above, ”added the letter.

The priests were also instructed to always wear the authorized sacred clothing before celebrating Mass.

“To celebrate and administer the Eucharist, priests and deacons must wear the sacred garments prescribed by the rubrics (Can. 929). According to this canonical norm, it is strictly forbidden to admit as co-celebrant, any priest who is not properly invested in the prescribed liturgical garments. Such a priest should neither concelebrate nor help in the distribution of holy communion. Nor should he sit in the sanctuary, but rather take his place among the faithful of the congregation. The above standards aim to rationalize the celebration of the Holy Eucharist and to curb the abuses that had started to manifest during the celebration of Mass. These standards must be followed with immediate effect, ”he added.

comments

advertisement