As you move through the different phases of life, the way you design and decorate your home changes naturally according to your lifestyle, your everyday habits, and your health and wellbeing needs.

One of the key priorities for many of us as we age is the facility that enables us to continue to live independently. This can mean that we reduce the size to a smaller, more manageable home.

Interior designer Julie Ockerby, Meli Studio’s creative director, said there were a few things to consider if you wanted to tailor a home for your older years, but none had to sacrifice style or comfort. “And none of them have to be overly obvious,” she said.

starting point

Interference suppression is the first step in creating more open and usable spaces, Ms. Ockerby said.

“We often talk about people with more than 55 years of history and accumulated things, and the hardest thing is knowing what to get rid of,” she said.

“Make sure you keep things that really matter to you and be reminded. These things should be part of your home history and evolve.”

If you keep some parts that you have had a connection with, you can stay connected with others, Ms. Ockerby said.

“If you suddenly go into a house where you have been downsized and it is packed with things that have no history for you, I think it can create a feeling of loneliness,” she said.

“You will feel more comfortable if you have family photos and memorabilia. Of course, the style of the room will depend on it and feel right as it is not a forced look.”

Room to move

When you are older, creating clear paths between furniture should be a priority.

“Visibility and mobility can become a problem. They want to be able to move around rooms easily and feel safe, ”said Ms. Ockerby.

However, creating paths didn’t mean getting everything out of the way.

“When all the chairs and sofas are lined up on the walls, you feel like you’re sitting at a bus stop,” she said.

Instead, she recommended opposite seats to encourage conversation.

“Also think about strategically placing some pieces of furniture that can help when you need to lean on them for a break or support.”

She recommended setting the credit points slightly higher than the floor (at least 50 cm) to limit the amount of bending required. A socket hidden in the kitchen bench was also a clever solution.





Gentle touch

If you choose upholstery fabrics, choose lighter colors and patterns to improve visibility. Cladding such as piping could be used to define a chair in a room if your eyesight isn’t particularly strong. “These are simple and subtle ways to make a piece of furniture stand out but still look chic,” said Ms. Ockerby.

Softer textures raised their thumbs, especially for those who sat on a chair for a long time or took a nap.

Ms. Ockerby has created a range of stylish, durable fabrics called The Bespoke Collection that are carefully tailored to the lifestyle of the elderly. “The fabrics have a waterproof backing that you can choose to choose from or not, and a higher abrasion rate so they don’t wear out as easily,” she said.

When choosing the colors, she said that with age, everything had to be neutral and safe.

“That’s fine if you like neutrals, but there are some nice colors that also help to elevate the mood,” she said.

Useful tips

Here is some advice from Ockerby on design and furnishings as we get older:

• Do not place the dining table against a wall, as this does not contribute to comfortable dining and entertainment and you do not have to push the table into place when guests come by.

• Use LED strip lighting above a kitchen back wall or under a vanity to create a soft light that can be turned on at night to safely navigate rooms.

• Pay attention to the cabinet and table height to avoid bending and stretching. In the kitchen, opt for pull-out pantries and drawers instead of cupboards.

• Place wall lights near the bed to better direct the light for reading.

• Keep side tables and coffee tables within easy reach of the seating so that you don’t have to get up and walk or stretch to put down a cup.

• Future-proof as far as possible. An oversized walk-in shower is now nice, but could also accommodate safety aids like a shower seat later.

