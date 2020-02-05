advertisement

Mathew Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari on the dock (PHOTO / Courtesy).

KAMPALA – The trial of Kampala businessman Matthew Kanyamunyu and his Burundian girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari resumed in Kampala on Tuesday, as a sixth witness testified that the late Kenneth Akena had told him a bad crime scene in his declaration of death.

The sixth witness, John Paul Nyeko, a cousin of the late Kenneth Akena, revealed in court that Akena had told him that he had been killed after scratching a car while trying to park in Game stores in Lugogo.

advertisement

“He said they shot me on Game but not on Kyadondo. He said I was parking and in doing so I brushed his car, which was parked, and when I went to see them to apologize, the man pulled a gun and pulled me into the stomach. Said Nyeko.

“Game not Lugogo,” he said to Supreme Court judge Steven Mubiru.

The witness appeared before the criminal court of the High Court to testify in a case in which businessman Kanyamunyu, his Burundian girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and his brother Joseph Kanyamunyu are accused of the murder of Akena in November 2016.

Nyeko said the two (Akena and Nyeko) were supposed to meet at Lugogo Rugby Grounds with another family member, but he did not show up until much later, they received a call from Nakasero hospital informing them that Akena had been shot.

He said that when they arrived at the hospital, Matthew Kanyamunyu received them and introduced himself to them.

He sympathized with us and said he was there when his brother was shot.

Nyeko said that after Nakasero’s doctors operated on Akena, they told them that the intensive care unit was full, and he was transferred to the Norvik hospital from where he died.

Earlier, a witness had declared in court presided over by judge Steven Mubiru that, during the post-mortem examination on Akena’s body, they had found – abandoned in the abdominal cavity – two surgical instruments and seven towels soaked in blood . The objects were left inside Akena’s abdomen while he was still alive before stitching it up and transferring it to Norvik. Some analysts believe that investigations should be launched to probe the negligence of the doctors and the hospital that operated on the deceased.

The Prosecution alleges, however, that Kanyamunyu pretended to be a good Samaritan by taking Akena to the hospital.

However, the divergence at the crime scene as reported in the death statement from the actual scene as discovered by the police leaves the trial against Kanyamunyu in ruins because any inconsistency on a crucial issue such as the crime scene , cannot be a minor matter.

Until now, the death statement was considered the most important piece of evidence that pinned Mr. Kanyamunyu, but being completely wrong at the crime scene is a fault that is hard to ignore.

Police investigators have since identified the Jinja road near Malik Car Bond as the true crime scene, and a place that Kanyamunyu said in his statement that he chose Akena to take him to three hospitals overnight without incident in the aim to save the life of the militant child.

Placing an assailant at the crime scene in a criminal case is a crucial factor in proving a charge against the defendant. And being mistaken at the crime scene in a declaration of death raises a major question: if the victim was wrong at the crime scene, which means that he was not wrong about the aggressor too?

Mr. Nyeko said that his cousin mentioned “Game” and not “Kyadondo”.

Investigators raked the parking lot at Game Center for a crime scene and got nothing until they reached the Kyadondo rugby field along Jinja Road, which is mentioned in Act ‘charge.

Focus on doctors

At the last hearing, a witness told the court that during the post-mortem examination of Akena’s body, they found – abandoned in the abdominal cavity – two surgical instruments and seven blood-soaked towels.

This provided a new twist, indicating criminal negligence on the part of doctors. Could the doctors have mismanaged Akena’s case, leading to her untimely death? If two forceps, medical forceps and seven mops left in the body are not effective enough to cause death, then what is it?

An expert surgeon speaks:

It was previously thought that the surgical instruments were left in Akena’s abdomen after her death on the operating table, but it has since appeared that the doctors who performed the surgery left the instruments and stitched them up during his lifetime before the transfer. him to Norvik for more specialized handling.

The doctor’s revelation, as it stood, had left many wondering what might have happened to Akena.

An expert surgeon who preferred to remain anonymous to speak freely on this case told this investigative site that if it is really true that foreign material was recovered from Akena’s body, then it is gross negligence on the part of the doctors who operated on the deceased.

Even if it were abandonment of instruments after the death of the victim, which was not the case, it would still be gross negligence. “Whenever we have a death at the theater; what we call a death on a table (DOT), we continue as if it were a normal surgery in the sense that when the person dies on an operating table, we remove all the instruments that we were using. He adds: “Usually we have a whiteboard where we write down all the instruments that we removed, and then we match what was there before the operation. This is a standard procedure during an operation. “

The surgeon said, “Then there are these things that we call surgical mops (towels), we also count them and we take them out. So if a procedure was in progress and the patient died and you had a death on the table, of course, the surgery stops, everything is then removed from the patient, it is sewn up properly and we come back to a other post-operative procedures. “

He further noted that when an autopsy is performed and foreign bodies, with the exception of stitches, are discovered in the patient’s body, this is gross negligence and this raises questions as to the integrity of the whole procedure. the question of whether this patient would have survived if the proper procedure had been followed becomes the operational question.

“It is not usual in medical practice for people performing autopsies to find medical equipment …”, he concluded.

The revelations of the witness and the surgeon reveal an increased interest in the real cause of the death of Akena and shed a curious light on the desolate state of the health system of the country which has turned many clinics and hospitals into veritable death traps.

comments

advertisement