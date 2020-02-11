advertisement

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO, ABC) – The six-year-old Faye Swetlik was last seen in the front yard of her Cayce house on Monday afternoon.

Since then, more than 100 police officers, family members, friends and volunteers have come together to search for the missing girl.

Members of the Swetlik family made the following statement to ABC News:

“Faye is a bubbly and happy little girl. She always wants to play and have fun. She is not a child who gets up and walks away.

Her mother watched Faye very carefully. Faye pays attention to her surroundings.

Your grandmother is very upset about what happened because they are very close. We just want to find Faye and take her home. “

The Cayce Department of Public Safety, the Sheriff’s Dept. from Lexington Co., SLED, and the FBI help with the search.

If you know where Faye is, call 803-205-4444.

