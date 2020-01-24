advertisement

Dundee started 2020 with a groan rather than a blow.

And if they don’t stop conceding “trash” goals that won’t change anytime soon, Declan McDaid admitted.

There have been two losses against two since the start of the year and the Dark Blues winger said it is no mystery that they need to improve to get their first win of the calendar year at Dunfermline tomorrow evening.

“We have to stop giving goals to the trash and giving tracks to the teams,” said former Ayr United.

“Motherwell is a good team, third in the Premiership, but we will not give ourselves the chance to give goals as we did.

“We have to stay in the game and create opportunities like we did in the second half. It’s a good team, but we’ve made it easy for them.

“The teams don’t have to work for their goals against us. A good start gives us a chance. “

McDaid added, “The good thing about football is that there is always another game.

“We have to put Motherwell behind us.

“We wanted a cup race, but now we have to focus on the league and finish strong. It starts with Dunfermline.

“The Inverness game was not great, then the Ayr game was over and Saturday was not good.

“We know we have a great team, but we need results. I’m sure it will click. “

McDaid was sidelined for a few weeks and emerged unscathed from the Motherwell match.

“It’s good to start playing again and among them,” he said. “I missed it.

“It only lasted four weeks, but you miss being with the boys.

“That’s the only positive for me on Saturday. I got through the game well and I can continue. “

