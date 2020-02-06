advertisement

“The change at the top of Hollywood’s power structure has been icy at best,” said Darnell Hunt and Ana-Christina Ramón of UCLA

Hollywood has taken steps in recent years to correct a lack of diversity and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera. According to UCLA’s 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report, management positions and decision-making positions in the top studios are still predominantly occupied by white men.

advertisement

The heads of the 11 large and medium-sized film studios were 91% white and 82% male, according to the report, written by UCLA Dean of Social Sciences, Darnell Hunt, and department research director, Ana-Christina Ramón.

The leadership teams were 93% white and 80% male. The report found that the executives responsible for casting, marketing, legal, and other core functions of the studio were slightly different in gender (only 59% men), but they were still predominantly white at 86%.

Also read: Can inclusion strengthen the box office? Films with different leads are more successful domestically, as new studies show

“Hollywood seems to have taken a turn in recent years when it comes to integrating women and colored people on the big screen. But there is a different story behind the camera,” wrote Hunt and Ramón. “The change at the top of the Hollywood power structure was icy at best. White men continue to be responsible for the executive suites of the major studios, the privileged areas where decisions are made about which films to put in the right light, who stages them and how they are marketed. “

UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report 2020 is the seventh part of a series of annual studies produced by the University’s Institute for Labor and Employment Research. The Hollywood Advancement Project of the UCLA Department of Social Sciences began the series to examine the relationship between diversity and bottom line in the Hollywood entertainment industry.

Also read: Female leading roles in films reach the 13-year high and correspond to the TV representation for 2019

However, progress has been made. In 2015, the same year that the # OscarsSoWhite campaign broke out, the studio heads were 94% white and 100% male, according to the report, while the executive teams were 92% white and 83% male. In 2015, the department heads were 96% white and 61% male.

Among the authors and directors, white men still dominate the loans for top Hollywood films. Colored people would almost have to triple their share of writing credits in 2019 to achieve adequate representation. And although female directors saw an upward trend, they were still under-represented by a factor of more than 3 to 1 in 2019. Even more worrying: among the colored people, their share of directors’ roles declined in 2019 compared to around five percentage points the previous year.

None of these numbers is representative of the composition of a country that is more than 40% minorities and more than 50% women.

In addition, minority groups are over-represented at the box office, especially cinema-goers who go to the cinema at least once a month, which accounted for half of all ticket sales in 2019.

Also read: Oscar 2020: Fewer films (and not white actors) get more nominations, and that’s no joke

However, the display on the screen for women and colored people has improved in recent years, “so that women and colored people (although some individual minority groups remain invisible) are for the first time in the immediate vicinity of an appropriate display,” wrote Hunt and Ramón. “The march to increase the general cast diversity in Hollywood films was slow but steady. This trend is mainly characterized by the sharp decline in films with actors with a minority of less than 11 percent and the simultaneous increase in top films with actors with a majority of minorities in recent years.

“However, if individual races and ethnic groups are viewed in isolation, it is clear that women are under-represented in almost all groups,” the report continues. “This finding is probably related to the fact that decisions about which film projects receive the green light and which stories are told are still overwhelmed by (white) men.”

advertisement