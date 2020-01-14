advertisement

On Tuesday, one day after the Queen’s emotional statement about her grandson’s future, royal life continued as usual.

The Earl and the Countess of Wessex had lunch in Bagshot Park. The Duchess of Cornwall awarded honorary degrees at King’s College in Aberdeen – one of which went to her sister-in-law, the Princess Royal.

The Duke of Gloucester chaired a jury for the British Expertise International Awards, and the Duke of Cambridge conferred royal honors on Alex Duguid and Sir Andrew Strauss.

None of these worthy royal works showed great interest in the media landscape consumed by the Sussex psychodrama. This is because, regardless of whether “Megxit” is being followed by cheerleaders for the couple, people outraged by their behavior, or just a good old sense of malice, the “War of the Windsors” has undoubtedly sparked public imagination.

In this way, the difficult reality that many are aware of was exposed. Few members of the royal family can match the couple’s sheer star strength and ability to attract an audience.

Even the Queen confirmed her grief over the decision to “create a new life” in her emotional statement, released Monday evening after a 90-minute family summit in Sandringham.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time employees of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” she said.

Royal Sun photographer Arthur Edwards, who has been photographing Prince Harry for 35 years, said the Sandringham Summit had helped calm the situation of a family that had recently been in crisis mode.

“I imagine there were a few tears in this room because Harry was with the people he loved – his father, brother and of course the queen,” he told news.com.au.

“It’s a difficult decision for him, but I think he wants to please his wife. I think she obviously wants to be in an environment where she feels more comfortable.

“She had a great life in Canada and she probably has a good life here, but it’s a different life. Frogmore Cottage is a pretty, beautiful cottage, but it’s in the middle of a huge park, no shops nearby, none Friends nearby.

“My personal opinion is that it is sad. I think he is a great member of the royal family and for the readers of our newspaper The sun, are concerned, he is probably … The most popular member of the royal family, and I still think that many readers still do. “

Details of how the couple’s hybrid public-private roles will work have yet to be seen by the royal observers.

Some say it could be a valuable working model for the Royals to fund their own lifestyle, and others, like Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, could come up with a design, while others fear the impact of the royal brand’s monetization.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to honor their patronage – Prince Harry has 14, Meghan four – as well as the Queen and the Commonwealth. However, their decision to reduce the number of royal commitments will undoubtedly deprive some organizations of the royal oxygen the couple delivers.

Consider the glowing coverage the couple got in 2018 during a tour of Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. Pictures of a newly pregnant Meghan at Bondi Beach for “Fluoro Friday” have been broadcast around the world.

Or the media of the world move to Nyanga outside of Cape Town, a place with the highest murder rate in South Africa, to watch Meghan and Harry dance and meet members of the Justice Desk human rights initiative on the first day of their South Africa tour. Or Megan’s “Smart Set” collection with Smart Works, with which unemployed women can return to work within a few hours.

Mr. Edwards said the royal family’s brand remains “strong” despite the couple’s regression and should not suffer from their absence.

“Harry leaves, but he doesn’t quite leave. He’ll obviously still be part of the family. He won’t be cut off from it,” he said, adding that the prince won’t drop his beloved charities.

“We still have a very healthy queen. We have a Prince of Wales, who is probably the best prepared waiting monarch we have ever had in the history of the monarchy.

“After that we got William and Catherine. They stepped on the plate like you can’t believe in the past two years. And of course there are Catherine and William’s children, so it’s pretty safe and pretty strong.”

Alex Bomberg, CEO of Intelligent Protection International Limited, a former royal advisor who is now running a close protection firm, also doubts that Brand Royal will be harmed.

“I think we need to understand what it means to leave the royal family. They don’t change. You will still be Royals, even if Harry denounces his titles tomorrow. He will still be Prince Harry. It will still have a lot of traction in terms of media and attention. It won’t go away, ”he said.

Mr. Bomberg said that while the decision to go public before the Queen’s consultation was a “strange move”, Prince Harry would not be afraid to “continue his mother’s work”.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about how they’ll become Hollywood royals. It won’t happen,” he said.

“I would imagine the charities he works with will continue to work. I can’t see that he doesn’t and certainly the military charities where I don’t see Harry ever giving up – he is too passionate. The Invictus games for example … it made a lot of sense to many people. “

SPOTLIGHT ON ROYAL FINANCES

The couple’s desire for “financial independence” has sparked the tricky prospect of how they could reconcile commercial business with their royal work, which is typically funded by public funds.

The Sussexes claim that the sovereign grant – a £ 82.4 million ($ 155 million) government paid to the royal family – accounts for only 5 percent of the cost of running their office.

The other 95 percent is funded by the Duchy of Cornwall, a lucrative portfolio of investments that Prince Charles held as a waiting monarch. He financed his two sons with GBP 5 million (USD 9.4 million). last year. The entire portfolio raised £ 21.6m ($ 40.6m) in 2019.

Journalist David McClure, who investigated the opaque financial world on “Planet Windsor”, believes the couple are worth £ 18m ($ 33m) together due to Prince Harry’s family allowance and Meghan’s television background.

The couple states on their website that “they have no tax powers”. However, they benefited from tax benefits such as the absence of an inheritance tax or a corporate tax paid on funds from the Duchy of Cornwall.

You will also benefit from around £ 600,000 a year in collateral currently financed by UK taxpayers. This number could increase if you move abroad.

The Sussexes have already been ordered to order tens of millions for an Obama-like book trade that could be in sight. Working as an executive producer on television shows or documentaries, as Prince Harry has done with Oprah Winfrey, or networking six people in the public speaking community could also be targeted. The couple also launched a global brand for their Sussex Royal brand, which covers a range of goods, from social services to pajamas.

Mr. Edwards said he could imagine how to make money “as long as it is not difficult”.

“Meghan obviously misses her career. To be honest most people had never heard of her before she met Harry … but now when she was offered a part of the film she could charge her own fee since we would all watch the film, everyone from us. It is now a mega box office and it knows that. She’s probably already flooded with offers, ”he said, quoting the news that she will be working with Disney to comment on a conservation film

“You can frown a little if you want, but I don’t. I think there’s no reason why she shouldn’t. I’m sure she can make it acceptable to everyone.”

PUBLIC APPROVAL RINSE

A recently commissioned YouGov poll shows that public attitudes towards Meghan and Harry have intensified throughout the Sussex saga. Prince Harry remains the second most popular king after the queen, but his support has dropped from 71 percent in October last year to just 55 percent.

Meghan’s support has also dropped from 55 percent to 49 percent. Part of the outrage seemed to stem from the decision not to warn the Queen in advance of her original decision to resign. 57 percent said the monarch was not treated fairly. Two-thirds of the respondents felt sorry for the queen, while only one third felt sorry for Meghan and Harry.

The general public largely agreed that the couple should no longer receive public money. 81 percent think that this should be the case. Sixty-seven percent said they should not receive income from the Duchy of Cornwall, and 66 percent said the government should no longer fund their security.

More than half (56 percent) are of the opinion that they are no longer allowed to live in Frogmore Cottage, while 46 percent are of the opinion that the royal titles should be withdrawn. But the public is also on their side when it comes to the press: according to a poll last August, 44 percent of the British say that media treatment is too critical, compared to 23 percent who think it is fair.

Republican groups also welcomed the move, with the Australian Republican movement, according to chairman Peter FitzSimons, welcoming the idea of ​​”earning their own living.”

“Most grandmothers would be happy to see their grandchildren move out and stop asking for money, but the monarchy is definitely doing things differently than the rest of us,” he said.

Republican spokesman for the British antimonarchy campaign, Graham Smith, also struck the couple for wanting “to have your cake and eat it”.

“To claim that they are not already financially independent is incredibly blatant and contradicts a sense of self-righteousness and lack of self-confidence that is common among royals,” he said.

