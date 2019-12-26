advertisement

Christmas may be over, but Kwanzaa has just started.

advertisement

Thursday is the start of Kwanzaa, a seven-day non-religious holiday in the US, intended to honor the ancestors of African Americans. The celebration lasts until January 1.

The name comes from the Swahili expression “matunda ya kwanza”, which means “first fruits”.

Kwanzaa was founded in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a black nationalist and professor of Pan-African studies at California State University in Long Beach. It became popular in the 1980s and 1990s in combination with the black power movement – the trio of the winter holidays along with Hanukkah and Christmas.

The holiday is determined by Nguzo Saba, or the seven clients. Each day of the festival is dedicated to a specific client, characterized by lighting a new candle on the kinara, a candlestick with seven branches.

Although Kwanzaa is no longer celebrated as widely as before, the seven principles are still true for some. Here is a look at what those clients are and what they mean.

Seven principles of Kwanzaa

Umoja – Umoja means unity in Swahili.

Karenga defines this on his Kwanzaa website as: “striving for unity in the family, the community, the nation and the race.” Kujichagulia – Or self-determination. This principle refers to defining, naming, creating and speaking for itself. Ujima – Translated as “collective work and responsibility”, ujima refers to raising your community.

“To build and maintain our community together and make our brother and sister’s problems our problems and solve them together,” writes Karenga. Ujamaa – Cooperative economy. Just like ujima, this principle refers to economically increasing your community. “To build and maintain our own stores, stores and other businesses and benefit from it together,” he writes. Nia – Nia means goal.

Karenga expands this principle with: “To turn our collective calling into the building and development of our community to bring our people back to their traditional greatness.” Kuumba – Meaning “creativity”, Karenga defines this principle as “To always do as much as we can, the way we can, to leave our community more beautiful and more profitable than we have inherited.” Imani – The ultimate principle translates to ‘faith’.

Karenga defines this as faith in the community and writes: “With all our heart we believe in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders and the justice and victory of our struggle.”

Trademark and copyright 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.

advertisement