A year-end CIBC survey finds that debt is weighing heavily on Canadians’ minds, with nearly four in five respondents assessing it as more important to address than building their savings.

The online survey also reveals that 71 percent of respondents say they have avoided borrowing money in 2019.

The same number says they are concerned about rising household goods costs by 2020 and about 55 percent say they fear a potential economic recession in the new year.

Debt settlement topped the list of concerns in the survey for the 10th consecutive year, the CIBC says, with about 78 percent rating it more important than saving. Meanwhile, about 33 percent worry that they are dropping a nest egg by focusing too much on paying the money they owe.

The CIBC says about 60 percent of Canadians surveyed agree that there are better opportunities to manage their money than they are currently hiring.

The online survey, conducted between December 6 and 8, collected responses from 1,515 Canadian adults.

“Debt settlement does not need to be worrying. It needs to be managed,” Jamie Golombek, managing director, financial planning and CIBC advice, said in a news release.

“But it should not come at the expense of savings. A solid financial plan includes debt management strategies, savings for financial purposes, and a balanced portfolio of investments created to make money in all market conditions.”

According to generally accepted voting industry standards, online polls cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not take the population at random.

Canada Press

