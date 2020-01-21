advertisement

“There is great concern in the industry that Disney’s service will raid some Netflix subscribers,” said Brandon Riney, an analyst at Parks Associates

Have New Streaming Competitors Slowed Netflix?

These are the key pointers that analysts and investors will look out for on Tuesday afternoon when the streaming heavyweight releases its fourth-quarter results. Both Disney + and Apple TV + were launched by Netflix in the fourth quarter. It started after a number of media companies gave Netflix years to expand their leadership in streaming. Netflix entered the fourth quarter with more than 158 million customers worldwide. Now that it evolves in 2020, Netflix will soon be battling several other new services, including NBCU’s Peacock, HBO Max and Quibi, to grab viewers’ attention.

However, that’s a thing for later. Netflix has typically had strong subscriber growth in the fourth quarter in the past, largely due to the release of its large-budget films and brand shows during the holiday season. The last quarter was no different, with critically acclaimed films like “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story” and Eddie Murphy’s “Dolemite Is My Name” landing on Netflix, as well as the return of favorite shows by fans like “The Crown” and you.”

Can Netflix extend its streaming lead while its rivals are working to find their base? We’ll find out more on Tuesday. The following three analysts will look out for when Netflix reports:

A Disney dent?

As is common with Netflix, the number of subscribers is the main focus of every call to win. Analysts will be particularly focused on this key metric on Tuesday to see if Netflix subscribers have discontinued their service when Disney + came on the market.

“The big question about Netflix’s upcoming earnings call is certainly about the impact Disney + will have on the growth of Netflix subscribers domestically,” Parks Associates analyst Brandon Riney told TheWrap. “There is great concern in the industry that Disney’s service will raid some Netflix subscribers.”

If this were the case, it would obviously be a slap in the face for Netflix. The stock price rises or falls frequently depending on whether it exceeds analyst estimates, and we’ve recently seen what happens when it unexpectedly loses subscribers. Netflix lost domestic subscribers for the first time in the second quarter of 2019 as the company blamed the subscriber exodus for the recent price hikes. The share price fell 10% immediately afterwards. The Netflix share has since recovered and was trading at around $ 340 per share. However, an overwhelming quarter when it comes to customer growth could put the stock under pressure again. With Disney + continuing to roll out overseas, Netflix’s international customers are unlikely to be affected, but another quarter of the weak domestic growth would scare Wall Street.

Riney said this was an unlikely event, at least in the fourth quarter. He said that because of its mountain of family-friendly content, Disney can “better complement Netflix” than pulling subscribers away entirely. Riney pointed out Parks Associates’ research and said Netflix was an essential streaming service for Americans. 50% of all U.S. streaming households have multiple streaming subscriptions, and 81% of these households use Netflix and another service such as Amazon Prime Video or Hulu.

“While there are a small number of Netflix subscribers who are canceling because only Disney content is to be moved to Disney +, Netflix is ​​ready to address these losses with its own content,” added Riney.

Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry is also optimistic about Netflix, expecting the company to gain 9.7 million new customers in the fourth quarter – a number that broke Netflix’s record with 9.6 million new subscribers in the first Quarter would just surpass quarter of last year.

Keep an eye on the debt

Netflix is ​​floating in debt. The company’s total liabilities, including long-term debt, were more than $ 24 billion as of the last quarterly report. Up to this point, investors haven’t cared much about it as long as the company continues to grow.

In addition to its extensive content offering, Netflix has spent far more money on shows and films than its competitors. Around $ 15 billion was allocated for content in 2019. It came to an end as the company continues to add shows to target customers outside of the U.S.

“We believe Netflix has significantly accelerated cash content spending in (Q4), similarly to (Q4 2018), which should continue to result in incremental customer growth given the high correlation between content and customer growth,” said Terry. “As a reference, we expect growth in cash content spending (4th quarter) to increase to 33% in the first three quarters (up from 18% in the same period last year) as the company expands its global content offering increasing demand further expands significant competition. “

Expect Netflix’s debt to grow as content spending increases. However, don’t expect investors to drop the stock unless there is a lukewarm customer growth. Terry had a net price target of $ 450 per share at the end of the year.

Where do new subscribers come from?

International growth is becoming increasingly important for Netflix. With more than 60 million domestic accounts in the fourth quarter, the company is approaching a saturation point in the United States. add in Canada and its approximately 67 million subscribers.

To get investors to focus more on global growth, Netflix took a look at its performance in several international markets for the first time last month. Here’s a look at the number of subscribers in the three non-US markets:

• Europe, Middle East and Africa

• (EMEA): 47.4 million

• Latin America (LATAM): 29.4 million Asia Pacific (APAC): 14.5 million

Netflix is ​​expected to release an update to these numbers on Tuesday. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt said in a message to customers this week that he sees a lot of room for growth.

“We see the opportunity as particularly attractive in the EMEA and APAC regions, where Netflix’s 19% and 11% penetration, respectively, is below the current 55% in the US and Canada … and 39% in LATAM, said Devitt.

To attract more subscribers outside of the United States, Netflix has started to produce more original series for these markets. Last year Netflix had 368 non-English original series for these three markets – almost 40% more than last year.

CEO Reed Hastings – who said in the past that he could see Netflix’s next 100 million subscribers “from India” – is clearly focused on expanding Netflix’s global footprint. We should take a closer look at how this plan works on Tuesday.

Trey Williams contributed to this report.

