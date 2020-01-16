advertisement

Are you ready for a little look behind the scenes of how the sausage is made?

Almost exactly a year ago, e.g. Pique’s In the first edition of 2019, I interviewed Canadian comedian Debra DiGiovanni.

“Hmmm”, our fictional reader who tears through Pique from envelope to envelope could say every week. “I don’t remember reading this story.”

This is because it never went.

While DiGiovanni was one of the comedians on the annual, popular Snowed In Comedy tour, she wasn’t one of the comedians who performed at her Whistler stop. Oops.

When I shared this story with DiGiovanni during our second interview – this time in early 2020, by phone from a hotel in Terrace, BC – she immediately apologized.

The miscommunication was in no way her fault, but her instinctive “I’m sorry” proves that, although she’s been home to L.A. for six years, she’s still a Canadian at heart.

“Toronto still feels like home,” she says. “I am Canadian through and through. It will never pass. I have my green card … but I will never give up my Canadian citizenship. You have to pry it out of my cold, dead hands.”

Another glimpse of our one-year interview offering is to remind DiGiovanni of what she had to say about her uptrend career before the high point of 2019.

She wasn’t just making her late TV debut Conan in 2018. but also the New York cultural publication vulture she called one of the “38 Comedians You Should and Will Know” and explained her comedy album Lady Jazz One of the 10 best comedy albums of the year.

“(The year) had this little feeling – it was like,” It wasn’t a crazy idea to move (to LA), “she said at the time.” And hopefully 2019 will be even better. “

When I ask her if the year goes as she imagined, she laughs. “It may not have been as explosive as I thought,” she says. “I actually had a really good year. I had a good run with the boys (on the Snowed In Tour), I did a couple of tours with Just For Laughs, I worked with Comedy Central and I did some digital work with them Am I a millionaire? No. Did I become famous? No. Did I have a good year? Yes. “

This year DiGiovanni will perform on the 12th Snowed In Comedy Tour with Dan Quinn, Paul Myrehaug and Pete Zedlacher. (Yes, I double-checked this year in advance; 2020 is all about growth!)

While DiGiovanni avoided the Whistler stop last year – mainly because she felt obliged to leave it to a snowboard or ski comic – she’ll be at the GLC every three nights from January 20-22.

“The tour is super popular and the boys are wonderful,” says DiGiovanni. “But they got a lot of feedback that it’s nice to have a woman on the show.”

However, adding a female comic to the mix at a time when the entertainment industry is pushing for diversification is also no accident, she says. “It was a bit of both,” she says. “You could have made any guy fill it up … skiing, snowboarding, I don’t do any of these things. You could have asked a lot of people who were snowboarders.”

Many of DiGiovanni’s recent projects – including sketch comedy in Comedy Central and a podcast called Kill time– Focus on relationships … or rather on bad dates, cute boys and the search for relationships.

How will her comedy be influenced the next time she mates?

“I don’t think I have to worry about that,” she says with a laugh. “I probably have the misery of being single for a few more years.”

Experience Debra DiGiovanni as part of the Snowed In Comedy Tour at GLC on January 20, 21 and 22.

Tickets cost $ 30 at snowedincomedytour.com/.

