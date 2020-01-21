advertisement

The provisional director of the Admission Academy announced to her membership that the exiled president and CEO Deborah Dugan was asking millions of dollars to withdraw from her role and withdraw the allegations that she had made against the Academy.

According to a memo received from Variety, interim chief Harvey Mason Jr. said Dugan was taken on administrative leave last week after the Academy’s Executive Committee received a letter from Dugan’s lawyer, declaring that she was ready to step out of her role as CEO withdraw and “withdraw allegations of conduct within the Academy once it has been paid out. Variety Dugan’s allegations against the academy included “voting irregularities, financial mismanagement,” exorbitant and unnecessary “bills and conflicts of interest involving members of the academy board, executive committee, and outside attorneys.”

advertisement

Mason Jr. said Dugan had been independently investigated after an employee alleged misconduct. A letter from this employee’s lawyer alleged that Dugan had created a “toxic and intolerable” and “offensive and bullish” environment for her employees. Dugan then made its own allegations against the academy and initiated a separate investigation into Dugan’s allegations.

“Following this notice from Ms. Dugan’s lawyer, Ms. Dugan was put on administrative leave when we were both completing the ongoing investigation,” wrote Mason Jr. (pictured above with Dugan).

Also read: Deborah Dugan, CEO of the Recording Academy, fails after allegations of “wrongdoing”

“I am deeply concerned and saddened by the” leaks “and misinformation that are triggering a press campaign aimed at leveraging the academy for personal gain,” he added. “As GRAMMY Week is approaching, I hope that we can focus our attention on the artists who have received nominations and deserve to be celebrated this season, and not on unsubstantiated attacks on the Academy. Doing something different is just not right. “

A representative from the Recording Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Douglas Wigdor of Wigdor LLP confirmed to TheWrap that he was representing Dugan and said he would comment on Dugan’s allegations against the academy in the coming days. Another Dugan lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also read: Prince is honored at the Grammys in Tribute Concert Special on CBS

While the identity of the employee who filed the allegations against Dugan has not been released, Showbiz 411 reported on Sunday evening that Claudine Little, an executive assistant to Dugan’s predecessor Neil Portnow, the former lawyer for Harvey Weinstein and Charlie Walk, Patty Glaser, had kept her as a representative. Showbiz 411 agreed to file a lawsuit against Dugan accusing her of “causing an unsustainable situation in the executive offices that involved verbal abuse and abuse.”

Glaser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

26 stars that only need a Grammy for EGOT, from Liza Minnelli to Al Pacino (photos)

The EGOT – an abbreviation for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony – is the greatest honor in entertainment. These stars are (or were) about to achieve this.

Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982) Emmy: Single performance by an actress, “Startime” (1960); Limited series actress or special “A Woman Called Golda” (1982) Oscar: Actress, “Gaslight” (1944); Actress, “Anastasia” (1956); Supporting actress, “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974) Tony: Actress (dramatic), “Joan of Lorraine” (1947)

Liza Minnelli (1946 -)

Emmy: Individual program – variety and light music, “Liza With a Z” (1973) Oscar: Actress, “Cabaret” (1973) Tony: Actress in a musical “Flora, the Red Menace” (1965); Actress, “The Act” (1978) Getty Images

Ellen Burstyn Emmy: Guest actress in the drama series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2009); Supporting actress in the mini series or in the film “Political Animals” (2013) Oscar: Actress, “Alice No Longer Lives Here” (1974) Tony: Actress in One Piece, “Same Time, Next Year” (1975) Getty Images

Jeremy Irons (1948-)

Emmy: Voice-over-Performance “The Great War and the Formation of the 20th Century” (1997); Outstanding supporting actor in a mini-series or a film, “Elizabeth I” (2006); Narrator, “Big Cat Week” (2014) Oscar: “Reversal of Fortune” actor (1990) Tony: Actor in one piece, “The Real Thing” (1984) Getty Images

Anne Bancroft (1931-2005) Emmy: Variety or Music Program – Variety and Popular Music, “Annie, The Women in a Man’s Life” (1970) Oscar: Actress, “The Miracle Worker” (1962) Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “Two for the Seesaw” (1958); Actress in a play “The Miracle Worker” (1960) Getty Images

Viola Davis (1965 -) Emmy: Actress in a drama series, “How to Get Away With Murder” (2015) Oscar: Actress, “Fences” (2016) Tony: Lead actress in one piece, “King Hedley II” (2001); Actress in a play, “Fences” (2010) Getty Images

Bob Fosse (1927-1987)

Emmy: Choreography, Direction, Individual Program – Variety and Popular Music, “Liza With a Z” (1973) Oscar: Director, “Cabaret” (1972) Tony: Choreographer “The Pajama Game” (1955); “Damn Yankees” (1956); “Redhead” (1959); “Little Me” (1963); “Sweet Charity” (1966); “Pippin” (1973); “Dancin ‘” (1978); “Big Deal” (1986); Director, “Pippin” (1973)

Frances McDormand

Emmy: 2 awards for the production and starring role in Limited Series or a film, “Olive Kitteridge” (2015) Oscar (2): Actress, “Fargo” (1996); “Three billboards before Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) Tony: Actress in one piece, “Good People” (2011) Getty Images

Helen Mirren (1945-)

Emmy: Actress in a miniseries or special, “Prime Suspect” (1996); Actress in a miniseries or movie, “The Passion of Ayn Rand” (1999); Actress in a miniseries or film, “Elizabeth I” (2006); Lead actress in a mini-series or movie, “Prime Suspect: The Final Act” (2007) Oscar: Actress, “The Queen” (2006) Tony: Actress in one piece, “The Audience” (2015)

Jessica Lange

Emmy (3): Actress in a miniseries or film, “Gray Gardens” (2009); “American Horror Story” (2012 and 2014) Oscar (2): Supporting actress, “Tootsie” (1982); Actress, “Blue Sky” (1994) Tony: Actress, “Long Journey of the Day to the Night” (2016) Getty Images

Jason Robards (1922-2000)

Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or special, “Inherit the Wind” (1988) Oscar: Supporting actor “All the President’s Men” (1976); Supporting actress “Julia” (1977) Tony: Actor in one play “The Disenchanted” (1959)

Al Pacino (1940-) Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or movie, “Angels in America” ​​(2004) and “You Don’t Know Jack” (2010) Oscar: Actor, “Fragrance of a Woman” (1992) Tony: Supporting actor in one piece: “Does a tiger wear a tie?” (1969); Actor, “Pavlo Hummel’s Basic Training” (1979) Getty Images

Christopher Plummer

Emmy (2): Limited series actors,

“Arthur Hailey is the money changer” (1977); Voice-over-Performance, “Madeline” (1994) Oscar: Supporting actor “The Beginners” (2011) Tony (2): Actor in a musical, “Cyrano” (1974); Actor in one piece, “Barrymore” (1997)

Vanessa Redgrave (1937 -)

Emmy (2): Actress in a limited series or special, “Playing for Time” (1981); Supporting actress in a mini-series or a film, “If these walls could speak 2” (2000) Oscar: Supporting actress “Julia” (1977) Tony: Actress, “Long Journey of the Day to the Night” (2003)

Geoffrey Rush Emmy: Actor in a miniseries or movie,

“The Life and Death of Peter Sellers” (2005) Oscar: Actor, “Shine” (1996) Tony: Actor in one piece, “Exit the King” (2009)

Maggie Smith Emmy: Actress in a mini-series or a film

“My house in Umbria” (2003); Supporting actress in a mini series or film, “Downton Abbey” (2011, 2012 and 2016) Oscar: Actress, “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” (1969); Supporting actress, “California Suite” (1978) Tony: Actress, “Lettice and Lovage” (1990) Getty Images

Glenda Jackson (1936-) Emmy (2):

Outstanding single and continuous performance by a leading actress, “Elizabeth R” (1971) Oscar (2): Best Actress, “Women in Love” (1970) and “A Touch of Class” (1973) Tony: Best Actress in One Piece “Three Tall Women” (2018)

Tony Walton Emmy: Art Direction for a mini series or a special, “Death of a Salesman” (1986) Oscar: Art Director “All That Jazz” (1979) Tony: Scenic Designer, “Pippin” (1973); Set designer, “The House of Blue Leaves” (1986); “Boys and Dolls” (1992) Getty Images

Maureen Stapleton (1925-2006)

Emmy: Individual performance of an actress in a drama “Under the Paths to Eden” (1968) Oscar: Supporting actress, “Reds” (1981) Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “The Rose Tattoo” (1951); Actress in one play “The Gingerbread Lady” (1971)

Thomas Mitchell (1892-1962) Emmy: Actor, NBC (1953) Oscar: Supporting actor “Stagecoach” (1939) Tony: Actor in a musical, “Hazel Flagg” (1953)

Melvyn Douglas (1901-1981) Emmy: Single Performance from an Actor in a Drama, “CBS Playhouse” (1968) Oscar: Supporting actor, “Hud” (1963); Supporting actor, “Being There” (1979) Tony: Actor in one piece, “The Best Man” (1960)

Shirley Booth (1898-1992)

Emmy: Actress in a Row, “Hazel” (1962 and 1963) Oscar: Actress, “Come Back, Little Sheba” (1952) Tony: Supporting actress in one piece, “Goodbye, My Fancy” (1949); Actress in One Piece, “Come Back, Little Sheba” (1950); Actress in a play “Time of the Cuckoo” (1953)

Jessica Tandy (1909-1994)

Emmy: Actress in a mini series or special,

“Foxfire” (1987) Oscar: Actress, “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989) Tony: Actress in a drama, “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1948); “The Gin Game” (1978); “Foxfire” (1983)

Jack Albertson (1907-1981) Emmy: Continuation or individual performance by a supporting actor in Variety or Music, “Cher” (1975); Actor in the comedy series “Chico and the Man” (1976) Oscar: Supporting actor “The topic was roses” (1968) Tony: Supporting actor “The topic was roses” (1965) ABC

Ralph Burns (1922-2001)

Emmy: Musical Direction “Baryshnikov on Broadway” (1980) Oscar: Instrumentation, arrangement and original score, “Cabaret” (1972); Original score / adaptation score, “All That Jazz” (1979) Tony: Orchestrations, “Fosse” (1999); Orchestrations, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002)

Paul Scofield Emmy: Individual starring role, “Male of the Species” (1969) Oscar: Actor, “A Man for All Seasons” (1966) Tony: Actor in one play “A Man for All Seasons” (1962)



Previous slide

Next slide

A select group of entertainers can round off their trophy cases with a recording Academy competition win

The EGOT – an abbreviation for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony – is the greatest honor in entertainment. These stars are (or were) about to achieve this.

advertisement