Deborah Dugan, the repressed President and CEO of the Recording Academy, pushed back a letter to interim chief Harvey Mason Jr. on Tuesday, filing a complaint about discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Dugan’s lawyers, Douglas Wigdor and Michael Willemin, issued a statement Tuesday saying that the Recording Academy letter was an attempt to shift focus away from their “illegal activity.” “

“The complaint we filed today against the National Academy of Arts and Sciences for Records (Grammys) shows tactics reminiscent of those used by people who defend Harvey Weinstein,” Dugan’s lawyers said in one Explanation. “As we claim, the Recording Academy’s attempt to attack Deborah Dugan’s role is a transparent effort to move focus away from its own illegal activity. “This obvious form of corporate retaliation in the United States is too common even after MeToo, and we will use all the means required by law to ensure that those responsible for their actions are held accountable.

Dugan’s answer is the final step in a word war between her and the receiving academy. Last week, the Academy’s Executive Committee put Dugan on vacation just a few days before the 2020 Grammys, which take place next Sunday.

Mason Jr. revealed in a letter sent to membership Monday that Dugan was being investigated for wrongdoing by an employee. Mason Jr. said Dugan has been accused of creating a “toxic and intolerable” and “offensive and bullying” environment for her employees.

Dugan then made his own allegations against the Academy, including allegations of irregular voting, financial mismanagement, and other conflicts of interest involving the Academy’s board members. A separate investigation into Dugan’s allegations was then initiated.

Then, on Monday, Mason Jr. said Dugan was taken on administrative leave after the Academy’s Executive Committee received a letter from Dugan’s lawyer saying that she would agree to resign from her role as CEO and withdraw her allegations if it were paid out. When Billboard reported on Monday, she asked for the sum of $ 22 million.

“I am deeply distraught and saddened by the” leaks “and misinformation that is triggering a press campaign aimed at leveraging the academy for personal gain,” Mason Jr. said in the letter. “As GRAMMY Week is approaching, I hope that we can focus our attention on the artists who have received nominations and deserve to be celebrated this season, and not on unsubstantiated attacks on the Academy. Doing something different is just not right. “

