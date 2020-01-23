advertisement

The retired CEO of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, Deborah Dugan, appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to give her first interview since she left the organization.

When asked by George Stephanopolous whether viewers should really watch Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Dugan said, “The system should be transparent and there are conflicts of interest that affect results.” This year’s nominee “Song of the Year” was in the nomination category of the committee and is represented by the board.

“I don’t want to say about the artist’s privacy and the integrity of all those artists who are appearing and receiving nominations this year, but it’s not just that one space,” she said, noting that she has “evidence”. “

advertisement

“It is very serious and I would not be here if I did not think I could make a difference,” said Dugan, who told the anchor that she had filed a lawsuit with her evidence.

Dugan, who was released after less than a year, sent a detailed email to the human resources department, in many cases reporting corruption and misconduct at the organization that awards the Grammy Awards. The December 22, 2019 email triggered a series of events that resulted in Dugan leaving the organization and served as the basis for an EEOC discrimination complaint she submitted on Tuesday. Here’s a breakdown of Dugan’s seven worst allegations.

FULL INTERVIEW: “I have evidence …”

The late CEO of #Grammys, Deborah Dugan, comments on allegations of “election fraud” at the Recording Academy. https://t.co/KIQ3IyMxRG pic.twitter.com/CUanT3XuMO

– Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2020

advertisement