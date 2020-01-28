advertisement

Deborah Barak, President of Business Operations at CBS Entertainment, CBS News and CBS Television Studios, will step down from her position in the company at the end of this year.

Barak’s departure will end a long tenure at CBS, where the manager has worked his way up in law and business for over 35 years. Most recently, she was promoted to her current position by the then CBS boss Les Moonves in 2015.

Your exit will take place in a transition phase for CBS as part of the merger with Viacom at the end of last year. Moonves’ successor, Joe Ianniello, is expected to step down this spring. Barak’s decision to exit is said to have been in the works for a long time and is unrelated to the merger.

“Debby is someone who is deliberately reluctant but has a very large presence in our halls and will leave a legacy of accomplishments that CBS will benefit from in the coming years,” said Joe Ianniello, chairman and CEO of CBS, in one Explanation.

“In her role, she negotiated our biggest talent deals and far-reaching license agreements and created new business models to expand our program portfolio. Debby’s business and business acumen have helped CBS become the leading network and help CBS Television Studios become a high-performance production company with more than 75 series. Their management consulting and license fee templates have also helped CBS All Access grow in the original content area.

“We have known for some time that Debby is about to end her incredible career at CBS. When that day comes, she will be missing and we all wish her every success in any future endeavor. At the same time, the company is fortunate to have her To be here by the end of the year to help us determine future leadership and business strategy for Network and Studio. ”

