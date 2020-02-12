advertisement

Stuart Vevers, Executive Creative Director, has demonstrated his love of Americana for more than seven years at Coach, drawing inspiration from his vision for the traditional leather and handbag brand across the country – and for decades.

So it was fitting that after the final of the brand’s Fall 20 runway show, Debbie Harry performed a surprise performance with a live band in the middle of the room. The legendary New York music artist and blondie front woman went out after the models walked the catwalk to sing with the all-girl punk band The Coathangers, who played blondie covers during the show.

Debbie Harry and Stuart Vevers at the Coach Fall Finals.

As in Vevers’ spring 20 season, the collection had an ambivalent 80s feel, this time with the atmosphere of downtown New York’s art and music scene, in which Harry was an integral part.

To further this message, the collection also included coats and handbags with artwork from the estate of the late New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The artist’s sister and stepmother watched the show when niece Jessica Kelly walked the catwalk. The artist collaboration builds on last season’s partnership with the estate of the late artist Richard Bernstein, with sweatshirts that represent Barbra Streisand and Michael J. Fox.

Kaia Gerber at Coach Herbst ’20.

The show also featured sneaker styles that appear to be the latest in the brand’s CitySole collection that Coach launched earlier this month with ambassadors J.Lo and Michael B. Jordan. The styles resembled the three silhouettes of the sneaker capsule: the court shoe, an interpretation of vintage basketball sneakers with a triangular toe box; the runner with grooved details on a stable heel for additional traction; and the Lowline Classic low-top sneaker.

Adut Akech at Coach Herbst ’20.

An autumn look with the new CitySole sneakers from Coach.

Other shoes included vintage-style loafers worn with thick, crumpled socks and flat leather boots. And in line with the legacy of Coach’s handbag, every look (including that of the boys) was accompanied by a wristlet bag that was made in countless shapes and colors. Vevers also used the brand’s signature turn-lock handbag hardware as a button closure for leather and denim outerwear.

Sneakers and coats at Coach fall ’20.

See the entire Autumn Coach Collection here.

