Earlier this week, we announced the oh so good news that Lucifer’s fifth season was about to have a musical episode. Now you can add Debbie Gibson to the mix!

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, the famous singer will play the role of Shelly Bitner. According to the description of the character of the site, she is a “controlling helicopter mother who does not give her young son JJ a say in his own future.” It remains to be seen how this affects the world of Lucifer … but she will indeed sing in the episode. It goes without saying that Tom Ellis will do it because he has already released many songs on the show. Many other regular guests can participate, but there is still no confirmation on this topic.

If you want a little more information about the structure of this episode, here are some statements from co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich about EW:

“We wanted a really solid reason for signing and dancing the story and not just: ‘Oh, everyone will sing and dance here. ‘It was a little game from Tetris (planning the episode) but it was great fun. It is going to be great. It will be such a bucket list thing for me. “

Because Lucifer is the kind of show that can take up some crazy / larger-than-life scenarios here and there, a musical could work here without any problems.

Because Lucifer is the kind of show that can take up some crazy / larger-than-life scenarios here and there, a musical could work here without any problems. We also love that this will be the first episode of the second half of season five, as this could get the show more attention once it hits Netflix. With 16 episodes in total, there are plenty of other stories that didn’t take too much away from anything else in the last season.

The fifth season of Lucifer will most likely premiere in the next few months with the first eight installments. For a little more episode title news, visit the link here.

Do you have special expectations for the musical episode of Lucifer’s fifth season?



