ANKARA, Turkey – The death toll from a major earthquake that shook eastern Turkey rose to Saturday 22nd, injuring more than 1,000 people.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said at a press conference on TV near the epicenter of the quake that 39 people had been rescued from the ruins of collapsed buildings, including a woman who had recovered 14 hours after the main tremor.

Rescue workers continued to search for people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighboring Malatya, as Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

Rescue workers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets when night temperatures in the affected areas fell below freezing. Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories were opened to hundreds who had left their homes after the quake.

Rescue workers are working on a collapsed building after a strong earthquake in Elazig in eastern Turkey on January 25, 2020. (IHA via AP)

“The earthquake was very severe, we ran desperately out of our house,” said Emre Gocer of the state news agency Anadolu when he and his family took refuge in a sports hall in the city of Sivrice in Elazig. “We currently have no safe accommodation.”

The quake hit Friday at 8:55 p.m. Local time at a depth of 6.7 kilometers near Sivrice, according to AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency). Various earthquake monitoring centers showed sizes from 6.5 to 6.8.

AFAD said 228 aftershocks followed, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

At least five buildings in Sivrice and 25 in Malatya province have been destroyed, said Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum. Hundreds of other structures have been damaged and made unsafe.

Soylu said 18 people were killed in Elazig and four in Malatya. Around 1,030 people were injured. At the same press conference, Koca said that 34 people will remain in the intensive care unit.

Rescue workers were shown on television as they released two people from the ruins of a collapsed building in the city of Gezin. Another person was rescued in the provincial capital, Elazig, and two others from a house in Doganyol, Malatya.

A prison in Adiyaman, 110 kilometers southwest of the epicenter, was evacuated after it was damaged by the quake.

According to AFAD, 28 rescue workers worked around the clock. More than 2,600 employees from 39 of the 81 Turkish provinces were sent to the disaster site.

Rescue workers search for people buried under the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey, on January 25, 2020 (IHH / Humanitarian Relief Foundation via AP)

“Our greatest hope is that the death toll will not increase,” said MP Mustafa Sentop.

Communication companies announced free phone and internet services for residents of the region affected by the earthquake, while Turkish Airlines announced additional flights.

Soylu said that emergency work continued under the threat of aftershocks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter overnight that all measures were being taken to “ensure that the Elazig earthquake, which was felt in many provinces, was overcome with the least losses”.

Neighboring Greece, which struggles with Turkey over maritime borders and gas usage rights, offered to send rescue workers if necessary.

Elazig is located about 565 kilometers east of the Turkish capital Ankara.

Turkey lies on two main fault lines and earthquakes are common. In 1999, around 18,000 people were killed in two major earthquakes in northwestern Turkey.

A 2010 magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig.

By Andrew Wilks

