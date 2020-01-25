advertisement

(CNN) – At least 29 people died and more than 1,400 were injured in Eastern Turkey following an earthquake that rattled the region Friday night, according to authorities.

The 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck near the town of Sivrice, in the eastern province of Elazig, with at least 10 buildings collapsing, Turkish Interior Minister Sulyman Soylu said.

Eighteen people were killed in the province of Elazig and four in the province of Malatya said Soylu at a press conference on Saturday.

According to the Turkish disaster and disaster management presidency (AFAD) at least 43 people have been rescued from the rubble in Elazig, the Anadolu news agency reported.

About 39 people were pulled out of a collapsed building at night, Soylu said earlier, adding that 22 people were imprisoned.

According to the AFAD statement, most injured people were in the province of Elazig, the epicenter of the earthquake.

Video of Turkey’s Turkish temp services shows emergency crews rescuing wounded from a collapsed building.

The earthquake caused five buildings in Elazig to collapse and serious damage to a number of buildings in the area, Murat Kurum, the environment and urbanization minister, told reporters.

Preliminary reports say the earthquake lasted 40 seconds, AFAD said, adding that 3,699 search and rescue personnel were deployed.

Fifteen aftershocks have been felt in the aftermath, with the strongest registration at 5.4 magnitude, Soylu said. The quake hit a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which reinforces the shaking feeling on the surface.

About 500,000 people felt strong to very strong shaking, the USGS reported. The earthquake was felt in various other countries, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

The quake interrupted a live broadcast of Edessa TV. Video of the broadcast shows four anchors talking while everything around them shakes.

All relevant departments took measures to ensure the safety of civilians after the earthquake, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early Saturday. The Ministers of the Interior, Health and Environment were sent to the area with the earthquake.

