The number of people killed by coronavirus continues to increase.

The virus was first detected in China.

The death toll has jumped 25 since Monday, bringing the number to at least 106.

The United States and other counties are driving their citizens out of the center of the epidemic.

China has taken drastic measures to contain the virus; it started with the stop of transportation to Wuhan. Now that the foreclosure has spread to 17 cities with more than 50 million residents.

And there will be no rail links to mainland China from Hong Kong from Friday.

These are the most ambitious disease control measures ever imposed.

Impact on Michigan

US health officials recommend that people avoid non-essential travel to any part of China.

Michigan is still free from the virus.

The Michigan Department of Health said tests for three potential cases of coronavirus in the state were negative.

All cases of coronavirus in the United States are related to someone’s trip to China, so if you haven’t been to China or met someone who has been there, they say you’re probably d ‘agreement.

