Within Iran, the acknowledgment by the authorities that they accidentally shot down a passenger jet packed with Iranian students last week has ruined a brief moment of unity, placing its leadership back on its feet after only recently extinguishing nationwide protests.

The fact that Iran appears to have spent days giving false excuses for the crash, which killed all 176 people on board, increased anger, sparking protests and a crackdown on the government. Iran’s accession came only after the US, U.K., Canada and Australia said they had intelligence indicating that the aircraft had been hit by an Iranian missile, which Iran initially denied strongly.

Internal reaction from the covert attempt is likely to limit the regime’s freedom to act and erode whatever sympathy Iran had gained from intensifying US pressure and tensions, the episode also undermining confidence in the strong Islamic jurisdiction of the Guard Corps. Revolutionary, or IRGC, an elite force that is feared and revered within Iran.

An altar with pictures of victims killed in a plane crash in Iran is seen as people gather to hold a vigil in their memories on January 09, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada.

Dave Chan / Getty Images

“It is the hernernobil of the Islamic Republic,” Saeed Leylaz, an economist and one-time adviser to Iran’s only reformist president, Ali Mohammad Khatami, told Saturday’s revelations. He was referring to the 1986 nuclear disaster in the then Soviet republic of Ukraine, which destroyed faith in the Communist Party and is widely seen to have contributed to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

On Saturday, anti-government sentiment resurfaced on the streets of Tehran. Crowds gathered outside Sharif University and Amir Kabir University of Technology to mourn other students who lost their lives in the crash quickly turned into protests, calling for the Supreme Leader to resign and for an Iran without the Revolutionary Guard.

“Death to the dictator,” crowds shouted, according to videos recorded at the scene. Police dispersed the protesters amid violent clashes and briefly arrested the US ambassador to Iran, who was present at the demonstrations returned by Amir Kabir. Iranian security forces were in power Sunday, blocking access to main squares and monuments where anti-government demonstrators could gather.

A photo provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him addressing a meeting in Tehran on January 8, 2020.

LEADTSISUP HO / IRANIAN / AFP LEADER Website / AFP via Getty Images

While there is no immediate indication that the clerical leadership of the 40-year-old Islamic Republic risks losing power, the revelation has cost them benefits accrued from an increase in patriotism, even among opponents, since the January 2 killing in the US Major Qassem Soleimani, one of the most powerful military figures of the Islamic Republic. The IRGC air defense units were responsible for the downing of the aircraft.

In total, more than 230 civilians have been killed after Iran threatened revenge for Soleimani’s killing, including 56 dead at a stampede at his funeral. No American was killed in Iranian rocket attacks on bases that housed US troops in Iraq, though Iranian media had claimed for days that about 80 US troops had been killed.

“Construction has three major problems: corruption, inefficiency and inconsistency, and the crash of the plane again added inefficiency and inconsistency to the system,” Leylaz said.

Iranian mourners gather around a vehicle carrying the casket of slain General Qasem Soleimani during the final phase of burial processions in his hometown, Kerman, on January 7, 2020.

ATTA KENARY / AFP via Getty Images

The clash could change the political backdrop in Iran by increasing pressure on the Guard Council to allow more reformist and competent candidates to stand in the February 21st parliamentary elections, Leylaz said. Conservative parties are currently expected to gain control of the legislature from moderates, setting the tone for a new political cycle ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The council said in a statement Sunday that it had finished verifying candidates. According to local media reports, she excluded dozens of current MPs, most of them moderate, from running again.

US President Donald Trump said the world was now watching Iran deal with new street protests after the regime agreed to board the plane. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his rage and “anger” over the loss of the plane, which also killed Canadian citizens.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for mistaking a Ukrainian lifeboat, killing all 176 civilians on board, including 57 Canadians.

Justin Tang /

PRESS CANADA

“Unintentional killing of the Iranian regime of 176 people – most of them Iranians” in the tragic plane crash could limit their ability to retaliate further for Soleiman’s death, “said Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow in the program of the Middle East of Carnegie Endowment for Peace International, a Washington-based institution, in an emailed comment: “Iranians are tired of the cycle of violence and retribution and are brutally aware that they are Iranian civilians who invariably pay the most price. high, not the regime and not the US, “he said.

Eighty-two of the 176 people who died in the Boeing Ukrainian 737-800 were Iranian nationals.

Authorities had previously come under fire on social media for encouraging mass burial processions for Soleimai and then failing to properly organize them, leading to more than 50 deaths when mourners overran the small town where they were bury, resulting in a deadly stampede. The deaths have forced senior government officials to rarely express public remorse.

Mourners attend an outdoor vigil in Toronto, January 9, 2020, for the victims of the Ukrainian International Enterprise Flight 752, which crashed in Iran on January 8. Fifty-seven Canadians died in the crash.

Chris Helgren / Reuters

Attempts to distance the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani from air coverage, saying they revealed the truth only late on Friday, have best added to the image of a dysfunctional state. “With all my beings hanging my head,” Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a long message of condolence on his Instagram account Sunday. An aide to President Rouhani, who earlier posted a local media warning on Twitter for failing to report allegations by Australia, Canada and the US that passenger planes were shot in error shortly after takeoff, said badly in the Koranic verse.

State-run newspapers and country news outlets, the Islamic Republic News Agency, or IRNA, also wrote public apologies, expressing their regret that they had paid the government’s lies. Iranian media had carried out little coverage of the crash since it happened, burying it with wall-to-wall reporting of Soleiman’s burial ceremonies.

The growing national outrage over Soleiman’s assassination and the alleged pride of the Iranian retaliation capability against US bases in Iraq had provided a short life for the regime. Recently in November, it faced widespread anti-government protests that were suppressed by security forces using live ammunition at the cost of hundreds of casualties.

Rescuers recover debris from a field after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning of January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board.

AFP via Getty Images

“They would open fire on people if they had not killed several hundred in November,” said a woman in her 20s who gave her name only to Zahra after she was rescued by rebel police. “They knew exactly what had happened and who was responsible, but made a fool of people for three whole days,” she said of the air disaster. Universities are emerging as powerful symbols of anger felt by many middle-class Iranians in particular. Born well after the revolution and too young to remember the horrors of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, very few share the regime’s revolutionary zeal.

On the contrary, their aspirations – including economic success, travel and foreign education – seem entangled by the Islamic Republic’s 40-year ideological war with the US, leading to sanctions, international isolation and – more tragically Wednesday – the deaths of young people flying out to pursue those dreams. On Thursday, the state-run news channel IRINN broadcast a lengthy report on devout students at Sharif University after they mourned for Soleimani. Schoolchildren killed in the early morning flight were overlooked.

