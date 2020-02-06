advertisement

The Academy Board of Governors presented four ideas for the new edition of the Oscar show

advertisement

The streets were closed, the scaffolding was in place, and red carpet rolls were sitting on Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the workers prepared for the arrival of a large number of movie stars in four days. But when I went around and looked at the preparations for the 92nd Academy Awards, one thing was immediately clear: on Wednesday of the Oscar week they are usually further away.

But is anyone surprised that things come together later than usual? This is the year of the Academy Awards on February 9th, the earliest Academy Awards ever. This is the year when everything feels rushed when five awards shows were huddled together on one night on January 25 and voters had trouble finding time to watch the eligible films between just four films.

It’s a year whose shortened schedule was hatched during a board meeting that spawned the 2018 Great Oscars makeover, which eventually turned out not to be that great. Much more about this meeting in a minute – but can we first take a look at what it did on Saturday night when the Writers Guild of America presented its annual awards?

Because the WGA, West and WGA, East are holding ceremonies in LA and New York at the same time and because the British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA) is giving its own prizes in London on Sunday, almost all film nominees have come to the New York WGA ceremony that brought her so much closer to London.

Also read: Kirk Douglas, “Spartacus” star and legend of Hollywood’s golden age, dies at the age of 103

In addition, the WGA gave the nominees more time to gain a foothold in the UK by choosing the best adapted script and the best original script as the first two awards rather than using them as the usual grand finale. It turned out that the two major categories had already been assigned by WGA Ost before WGA presenter Ana Gasteyer had completed her opening monologue.

And the film winners and nominees went to London during the shows, as this tweet by adapted script winner Taika Waititi, his buddy, original script winner Bong Joon Ho, shows:

pic.twitter.com/SRVsIscGSc

– Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 2, 2020

So yes, this is a hectic, chaotic awards season for almost everyone. We’re all happy that we’ll be done in a week, but we’re pretty happy now – and maybe grateful that the Academy decided next year to return to the usual schedule with the awards in late February.

Will they ever return to the shorter schedule? “Never say never,” said someone near the academy this week. At the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on January 27, an event that was moved to a different location due to the shortened schedule, a member of the board of governors admitted that the board of directors had previously been under so much pressure that it was unlikely to happen again.

Also read: Oscar’s longest loss series: 12 people with over 10 nominations and no victories (photos)

Especially this week, I have to think back to the board meeting on August 7, 2018, which must be considered one of the least productive sessions ever, unless you learned about the “teaching” category. “

It was the night Great Oscar’s makeover came up, except that none of the makeover ideas actually worked.

At this meeting, under the extreme pressure from ABC to do something to improve the steadily declining ratings of the Oscar show, the board approved an Oscar revision that included four major changes:

1. The institution of what has been called the Popcorn Oscar, a new award that would be given for “achievements in popular film”, whatever that means.

2. The relocation of some awards to the commercial breaks of the Oscar show, according to which their presentations would be edited and resumed, but would take less time.

3. A guarantee for a three-hour show, a brand that the Oscars had not achieved since the early 1970s.

4. The rescheduling of the 2020 show from February 23 to February 9 is the earliest ever.

Also read: All 38 Oscar-nominated 2020 features rated the worst to best (photos)

Now let’s see how they were worked out.

The popular Oscar

When this new category was announced, the academy knew very well how a film would qualify and what “popular” actually means. The details, they said, would come later, although they also promised that the category would be there for the Oscars, which were only six months away.

A month later, after a huge outcry and confusion, the academy announced that the new category would require further studies and would not be awarded in 2019. The further study may have taken place, but AMPAS has not yet taken up the idea of ​​a popular Oscar.

Awards in advertising

This idea lasted several months longer than the popular Oscar. In fact, it went to the point where the academy found that the categories awarded during the commercial breaks were Best Camera, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Live Action Short Film.

AMPAS President John Bailey, who is also a member of the Cinematographers Branch, announced the announcement in an email to members on Monday, February 11, 2019, less than two weeks before the Oscars. The outcry inside and outside the film industry was immediate and loud; The academy held on to its weapons for three days, then gave in and killed the plan that Friday.

Also read: Oscar 2020: A great film year means a full party calendar

A three hour show

If you choose IMDb, where the duration of the 2019 show is 2 hours and 36 minutes, this idea worked great. In real life, however, the show ran for 3 hours and 23 minutes.

We don’t know how long this year’s show will last. At the Nominees Luncheon on January 27, producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain asked the winners to keep their speeches short was a joke and there is no such contract.

And with appearances of all five nominated songs and two other musicians announced so far, it’s safe to say that the 92nd Academy Awards, like any other show in the past forty years, will last longer than three hours.

Also read: Oscars Endgame: Unpack the final ads for “1917”, “Parasite”, “Jojo Rabbit” and more

The earlier date

The reason for the two-week increase in the Oscars was that ratings are increased by less time between the release of the nominated films and the date of the show. A shorter window, it was thought, would mean more excitement and less the feeling that we had seen these people win prizes over and over again as the Oscars drove around.

Of course, all the other shows moved earlier, and as the Oscars went around, we saw Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger, as well as Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, repeatedly winning awards.

The shorter schedule hasn’t helped make the Oscars appear more vital, and ratings are likely to go down on last year, as this year’s rivals “Black Panther” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star Is Born” aren’t included three more than $ 200 million films that helped improve last year’s ratings.

This is what the board meeting in August 2018 did on “Oscar’s makeover ideas” (although I’m sure they made some other decisions that night that worked out).

And when I walked the red carpet on Wednesday afternoon, I realized that these 54 governors might have found a better way to spend their evening 18 months ago.

Oscar 2020: we predict the winners in all 24 categories (photos)



BEST PICTURE Nominees:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” “Parasite” is an enticing choice that would go with the latest trends, but there is also a de facto best picture category in which it is recognized as the best international feature film. And given what “1917” won this year, it seems stupid to bet against it. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

Best director Nominees:

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” This year, the DGA win “1917” gives director Sam Mendes a big advantage who made a huge film that looks like a single shot. “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho would be a popular alternative, but all signs point to Mendes. Estimated winner: Sam Mendes, “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST ACTOR Nominees:

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t win this “Joker” award. Estimated winner: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” Credit: Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Nominees:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” As with Best Actor, this should be another walk to the podium for an artist who has been there all season. Estimated winner: Renée Zellweger, “Judy” Photo credits: Sights on the roadside

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Nominees:

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” The supporting categories are more likely to surprise than the main categories, but no surprise is expected this year. Pitt is the only winner for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. Estimated winner: Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” Photo credit: Sony

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Nominees:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage History”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb” Everyone in Hollywood loves Laura Dern. She has won all season and will not stop now. Estimated winner: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Credit: Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“The Two Popes” Apart from a surprise from “The Irishman” or “Joker”, this now seems to be a showdown between “Little Women” and “Jojo Rabbit”. Estimated winner: “Jojo Rabbit” Photo credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Nominees:

“Knife out”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” This could be the only chance for voters to award their own Oscar to Bong Joon Ho, the author and director of “Parasite”. Estimated winner: “Parasite” Credit: TheWrap

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” When “1917” first went to voters and the press in late November, virtually everyone agreed that Roger Deakins would win his second Oscar for cinematography. They are still in agreement. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” It could be helpful that this is one of the few places where Little Women is honored, which was popular enough to be nominated for the best picture. Estimated winner: “Little Women” Photo credit: Sony

BEST FILM EDITING Nominees:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite” As a rule, this award goes to a film that is nominated but does not receive the title of “Best Film” and to a film that offers a lot of action. Estimated winner: “Ford v Ferrari” Photo credit: Disney / Fox

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING Nominees:

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”

“1917” Make an actor look like a famous person and win an Oscar. Estimated winner: “Bombshell” Credit: Lionsgate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Nominees:

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Although Thomas Newman still has a shot for “1917”, the momentum seems to be with the “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. Estimated winner: “Joker” Credit: Warner Bros.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG Nominees:

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from “Toy Story 4”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“(I will love myself again” by “Rocketman”

“I stand with you” from “breakthrough”

“Stand Up” by “Harriet” Elton John is likely to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his “Lion King” victory with another trophy. Estimated winner: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” Photo credit: Paramount Pictures

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Nominees:

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite” In a struggle between “1917”, “Parasite” and “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” the last may have the size and appeal of a hometown to win. Estimated winner: “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” Photo credit: Sony Pictures

BEST SOUND EDITING Nominees:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Will it be the war film “1917” or the car racing film “Ford against Ferrari”? War has a slight edge. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST SOUND MIXING Nominees:

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” Even if “Ford vs. Ferrari” wins for the sound editing, “1917” is probably the leader here. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Nominees:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” The nominees for the best picture have an advantage in this category, and the work in “1917” is not as divisive as the aging effects in “The Irishman”. Estimated winner: “1917” Photo credit: Universal Pictures

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM Nominees:

“Corpus Christi”

“Honey Country”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and fame”

“Parasite” At this year’s Oscars, other categories are easy to predict, but nothing that easy. Estimated winner: “Parasite” Credit: Neon

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION Nominees:

“American factory”

“The cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honey Country” In a very tight race between these three films, “American Factory” can have a slight lead. Estimated winner: “American Factory” Credit: Netflix

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT Nominees:

“In absence”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)”

“Life overtakes me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha” In a tight race, the hopeful Doc with the best title “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)” displaces the darkest, which shows the biggest blow: “In the Absence”. Estimated winner: “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” Photo credits: A + E Networks

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION Nominees:

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” The academy may show a bit of Pixar fatigue, but “Toy Story 4” has won the most guild awards and there is nothing that can really end it. Estimated winner: “Toy Story 4” Credit: Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT Nominees:

“Dcera (daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister” This race could be due to the two major studio offerings, “Hair Love” from Sony and “Kitbull” from Pixar. Estimated winner: “Kitbull” Credit: Pixar

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT Nominees:

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The window of the neighbors”

“Saria”

“A sister” All of the nominees are strong, but the one American film in the group could have a small advantage. Estimated winner: “The Neighbors’ Window”

Previous slide

Next slide

Assuming that PricewaterhouseCoopers has not given the ballot paper to the Iowa Democratic Party, we expect the following in these envelopes on Sunday evening:

advertisement