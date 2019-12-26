advertisement

The death of a 40-year-old woman and her two young children, who fell from a Boston skyscraper on Christmas Day, was apparently a suicide, the district attorney said on Thursday.

“The evidence suggests” the mother, Erin Pascal, jumped to her death after toppling her four-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son, “said Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. The death of the two children “was probably” murder, she said.

advertisement

Pascal, her daughter Allison, and son Andrew all belonged to the West Roxbury neighborhood in Boston.

“Today is a very sad day when we start putting together the parts of a tragedy that happened yesterday, at Christmas,” said Ms. Rollins in Boston.

The deaths, she said, “underscore the invisible struggles” with depression or other mental ailments that many people suffer from. “Above all, I want to express my sincere condolences to this family,” she said.

She said the two children fell first, followed by Pascal.

The investigation is ongoing. No suicide reports were found and no known complaints about the mother, said Ms. Rollins.

The prosecutor described the scene as “terrible” and, above all, heartbreaking because it happened at Christmas.

“There were children’s shoes and an adult shoe. Only belongings from the children and mother scattered on the street. The effects of the fall were visible from the street,” said Rollins.

The news video of the scene from the air showed police officers on the roof crowding around a black sports car, the three doors of which opened beside the wall on the top level of the building. The area around the off-road vehicle was cordoned off with a yellow crime scene tape.

The victim’s vehicle was found in the parking lot, with one child seat facing forward and the other facing rearward, Rollins said.

The approximately nine-story car park borders a transit station near the Northeastern University campus. – Reuters

advertisement