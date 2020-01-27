advertisement

Kobe Bryant was a man whose influence went far beyond the basketball court, although his exceptional numbers in the NBA made him such a legendary figure.

The hero of the Los Angeles Lakers was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday at the age of 41.

Bryant’s list of successes in a 20-year career with the Lakers is legendary, and his numbers play against the best people who have ever played the game.

Here we take a look at Bryant’s hardly credible statistics using StatsPerform data.

5 – He won the NBA championship five times with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010.

2 – In the 2009 and 2010 NBA finals, he was named MVP twice.

18 – Bryant was an integral part of the NBA All-Star team that was appointed to the team in 1998 and then every year from 2000 to 2016, the year he retired. These 18 appearances brought him to second place in the all-time list, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar playing in 19 of the games.

4 – Bryant was an NBA All-Star Game MVP four times in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011.

1 – He received his only NBA MVP award for the 2007/08 season, in which he was the youngest player to reach 20,000 career points at the age of 29 and 122 days.

33.643 – He is fourth with 33,643 out of 1,346 games in the NBA list of all points. Only Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and LeBron James, who overtook Bryant’s career on Saturday, are ahead of him on the list.

35.4 – In the 2005/06 season, Bryant recorded its highest average point per game for a single campaign at 35.4 points. He led the NBA in the scoring this season and in the 2006/07 season.

81 – On January 22, 2006, Bryant scored 81 points in a 122-104 win over the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center. This is the second highest individual score in an NBA game after Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks in 1962.

60 – In his last game on April 13, 2016, Bryant scored 60 points for the Lakers in a 101-96 win against Utah Jazz.

15 – Bryant received the All-NBA award in 15 seasons and was named eleven times in the first team. Only LeBron James, with 12 appearances in the first team, beats Bryant overall.

9 – He was nominated nine times in the first team of the NBA All-Defense and thus reached the all-time high. Kevin Garnett, Michael Jordan and Gary Payton achieved the same result.

17 – Bryant was a 17-time NBA player and 32-time player of the week.

2 – Bryant’s success was not limited to NBA actions. He won Olympic gold medals with the United States in 2008 and 2012.

1 – After the end of his career, he also won an Oscar and won the award for best animated short film at the 2018 Oscar Awards for Dear Basketball.

