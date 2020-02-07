advertisement

BEIJING (AP) – The death of a young doctor reprimanded for warning against the new Chinese virus triggered a wave of praise for him and the fury that the Communist authorities had placed politics above public safety.

In his death, Dr. Li Wenliang became the face of simmering anger at the ruling Communist Party controls over information and complaints that officials lie or hide epidemics, spills of chemicals, chemicals. dangerous consumption or financial fraud.

The 34-year-old ophthalmologist died overnight at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked and probably contracted the virus while treating patients in the early days of the epidemic.

advertisement

“A hero who published information on the Wuhan epidemic at an early stage, Dr. Li Wenliang is immortal,” wrote China Center for Disease Control chief scientist Zeng Guang on Sina microblogging service. Weibo.

In December, police reprimanded eight doctors, including Li, for warning their friends on social media of the emerging threat. The Supreme Court of China later criticized the police, but the ruling party also tightened its grip on reports of the epidemic.

Weibo users left hundreds of thousands of messages under Li’s latest post.

A message from one of Li’s colleagues, an emergency nurse, said that the freezing weather in Wuhan was “as dark as my mood”.

“For you, we are angels and so strong. But how much can a heart watch the people around me fall one by one without being shocked? “Wrote Li Mengping on his verified account.

Others blamed the deaths of Chinese officials, not of an animal species from which the virus could have spread, and said those who caused the doctor trouble should face consequences. The sharpest online comments were quickly deleted by the censors.

The ruling party has faced similar charges of sabotage or rogue behavior following previous disasters. They understand the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003, a chemical spill in 2005 that disrupted the water supply of millions of people in northeast China, the sales of contaminated milk that made thousands sick children and the failure of private finance companies after the global economic crisis.

In each case, officials were charged with attempting to conceal or delay the release of information that the public needed to protect themselves.

The party often responds by allowing the public to let off steam temporarily, and then uses its control of the media and the Internet to stifle criticism. Persistent critics can be jailed on vague charges of spreading rumors or causing unrest.

In the streets of Beijing, the capital, residents expressed their sadness and said that China should learn from Li.

“He is such a nice person, but still has not been successful,” said Ning Yanqing. “Those who remain dare not express themselves. Alas, I don’t know what to say. “

Some online comments on Friday hinted at wider dissatisfaction with the party and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has tightened controls on the company since coming to power in 2012.

The most powerful Chinese leader since at least the 1980s, Xi has given himself the opportunity to remain president for life by amending the Chinese constitution in 2018 to remove a limit of two terms.

Referring to one of Xi’s propaganda initiatives, a message circulating on social media said, “My” Chinese dream “is shattered.”

In Wuhan, local leaders were accused of telling doctors in December not to publicize the spread of the virus in order to avoid casting a shadow over the annual meeting of a local legislative body.

As the virus spread, doctors were ordered to remove social media posts that called for donations of medical supplies. This has prompted complaints authorities to focus more on image than on public safety.

Li was arrested by police after warning his former classmates about the virus on a social media group.

The latest episode is unusually embarrassing for the ruling party because Li was a doctor, a member of an overworked group, underpaid heroes who are China’s line of defense against a frightening new disease.

“He showed a responsible attitude towards society,” said Cai Lin, a resident of Beijing. “He is honest and loyal. So I think all of society should think about this. “

The World Health Organization, which praised China for its response to the epidemic, said in a tweet, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Li Wenliang. We must all celebrate the work he has done on “the virus.

The official propaganda apparatus tried Friday to calm the public.

“Some of Li Wenliang’s life experiences reflect shortcomings and shortcomings in the prevention and control of epidemics,” said national television on its website.

Chinese Ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai said on Twitter, a service which the ruling party’s Internet censorship prevents the public from seeing, “Really saddened by the death of Dr. Li Wenliang. He was a very medical doctor. We are very grateful for what he has done in our joint efforts to fight # 2019nCoV. “

The government has announced that a team from Beijing will be sent to Wuhan to investigate “the problems reported by the masses involving Dr. Li Wenliang”.

advertisement