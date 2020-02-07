advertisement

A former Dundee businessman who had run a city hotel for 30 years died just two months after learning that he had cancer.

Douglas Robbie, 69, described as a “fun-loving man” by his wife Barbara, died on January 27 after being diagnosed with lung and liver cancer in November.

Mr. Robbie has run Dunlaw House Hotel on Union Terrace for 30 years and was a well-known Dundee figure.

Ms. Robbie said, “He was a wild man and fun loving. The hotel bar was his scene and he loved it.

“At the time of his diagnosis, he was told that no treatment was available for him.

“He was given eight to twelve months to live, but unfortunately he never succeeded and he died peacefully with me at home.”

Mr. Robbie grew up in the city and attended Dundee High School before moving to Strathallan School in Perth.

After leaving school, he joined the military before joining the Hong Kong police force for four years.

A construction spell followed his return to Dundee before purchasing the Dunlaw House Hotel.

After retiring from his role at the guest house, Mr. Robbie sought a quiet life away from the city and had only recently moved to his “dream home by the sea,” revealed his wife, after the couple bought a new chalet in Montrose.

Ms. Robbie said, “We sold the hotel last year and moved to what was our dream cottage by the sea. Unfortunately, we couldn’t enjoy it together very long. “

Robbie wanted his body donated to medical research, but because of his very rapid cancer, it was not possible.

“Following the announcement that donation to medical science would not be possible, Doug’s memory has allowed the family to start raising funds to continue supporting cancer prevention research,” said Ms. Robbie. .

A friend and publicist from Dundee, John Justice, said: “My very best friend, Douglas Robbie, suddenly ended a short but valiant fight against terminal cancer. He was so much larger than life in every way and we will miss him very much. “

