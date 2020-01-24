advertisement

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. – There is an investigation into death in Luzerne County.

State police and murder investigators responded to a house on Oliver Road in Ross Township, near Sweet Valley.

State police detectives tell Newswatch 16 that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

A woman who told Newswatch 16 that she was the victim’s daughter received a phone call from the police on Friday morning about a death. she saw a dog leave the house on Oliver Road.

At the moment there is no word from researchers to tell us what led them to the house and what happened inside.

This is a story in development, come back for updates.

