Death in Paradise 2020 continues on BBC One with series 9 tonight – who is on the cast?

Shot on the Franco-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the award-winning drama returns to BBC One for the next episode of its ninth series this evening.

This is the second of eight episodes in the new series. You can watch past episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

Death in Paradise cast

Ardal O’Hanlon will resume his role as lead detective DI Jack Mooney for the final series of episodes.

The cast will also see Tobi Bakare (officer JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (curator Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) all back alongside the new regular series Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas ).

They will be joined by a newcomer to Ralf Little who will play detective detective Neville Parker.

Meanwhile, the stars of the cast for 2020 include Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Nina Wadia (EastEnders), Javone Prince (PhoneShop), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Alexander Vlahos (Versailles), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Samuel West (M. Selfridge) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey).

Will also appear Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Matt King (Peep Show), Clare Hope-Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Elliot Cowan (The Spanish Princess), Amanda Hale (The White Queen), Alexandra Roach (Sanditon), Adrian Bower (Le last kingdom), Michael Obiora (Luther), Chanel Cresswell (Trollied), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Ellen Thomas (Victim), Peter De Jersey (Broadchurch), Kadiff Kirwan (Timewasters), Andi Osho (Curfew) and Barbara Flynn (The Durrells).

Death in Paradise spoilers

In the second episode of this evening (January 16), DI Jack Mooney and the team are called to an art studio in Sainte-Marie when the famous artist Donna Harman (Louise Brealey) is found dead after being left alone in his workshop.

Suspicions immediately fall on the only three people close to the crime, Anthony (Caleb Frederick), Max (Alexander Vlahos) and Sandrine (Vivienne Acheampong) but without anyone entering the studio between the time Donna came back to start her next masterpiece and be found dead, the scene paints a delicate picture.

Only a solitary box of “ Boomting ” seems to contain the answer, but with the additional complication of Donna’s art dealer, Patti Grenson (Barbara Flynn) and an art collector, Terry Minto (Matt King), Entering the fray, the team is struggling to piece together the investigation.

Meanwhile, Jack is confused by his unexpected but flourishing feelings for Anna (Nina Wadia).

Death in Paradise will air this evening at 9 p.m. on BBC One.

