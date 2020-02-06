advertisement

Death in Paradise 2020 continues on BBC One with series 9 tonight – who is on the cast?

Shot on the Franco-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the award-winning drama returns to BBC One for the next episode of its ninth series this evening.

This is the third of eight episodes in the new series. You can watch past episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

Death in Paradise cast

Ardal O’Hanlon will resume his role as lead detective DI Jack Mooney for the final series of episodes.

The cast will also see Tobi Bakare (officer JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (curator Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) all back alongside the new regular series Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas ).

They will be joined by a newcomer to Ralf Little who will play detective detective Neville Parker.

Meanwhile, the stars of the cast for 2020 include Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Nina Wadia (EastEnders), Javone Prince (PhoneShop), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Alexander Vlahos (Versailles), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Samuel West (Mr Selfridge) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey).

Will also appear Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Matt King (Peep Show), Clare Hope-Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Elliot Cowan (The Spanish Princess), Amanda Hale (The White Queen), Alexandra Roach (Sanditon), Adrian Bower (Le last kingdom), Michael Obiora (Luther), Chanel Cresswell (Trollied), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Ellen Thomas (Victim), Peter De Jersey (Broadchurch), Kadiff Kirwan (Timewasters), Andi Osho (curfew) and Barbara Flynn (The Durrells).

Death in Paradise spoilers

In the fifth episode of this evening (February 6), the celebrations at the launch of the new Henderson luxury complex in Saint Marie are interrupted when the daughter of the British developer Neil Henderson (Steve Pemberton), Tamsin Lewis (Chanel Creswell), is found electrocuted in his hotel bathtub with door locked from the inside.

As all the evidence indicates suicide and Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) concludes that it is, the team calls for the strengthening of Manchester, while DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) temporarily goes to Sainte-Marie to confirm and close the file as suspected suicide. However, an empty mouth guard case and a packet of sleeping pills made Neville extend his stay, much to his dismay, as he investigated the murder.

With the suspicion hanging over Tamsin’s family – his father Neil, his wife Joanne Henderson (Samantha Bond) and their son-in-law Charlie Lewis (Thomas Varey) – their previously tense family dynamics seem to be cracking …

However, as everyone had an alibi and Tamsin’s door was locked from the inside at the time of his death, the team has a hard time proving the foul play.

Meanwhile, Madeleine, JP and Ruby try to make the new detective feel at home during his short stay – but Neville has trouble adjusting to island life.

Death in Paradise will air this evening at 9 p.m. on BBC One.

