Death in Paradise 2020 continues on BBC One with series 9 tonight – who is on the cast?

Shot on the Franco-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the award-winning drama returns to BBC One for the next episode of its ninth series this evening.

This is the third of eight episodes in the new series. You can watch past episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

Death in Paradise cast

Ardal O’Hanlon will resume his role as lead detective DI Jack Mooney for the final series of episodes.

The cast will also see Tobi Bakare (officer JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (curator Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) all back alongside the new regular series Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas ).

They will be joined by a newcomer to the program Ralf Little who will play detective inspector Neville Parker.

Meanwhile, the stars of the cast for 2020 include Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Nina Wadia (EastEnders), Javone Prince (PhoneShop), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Alexander Vlahos (Versailles), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Samuel West (Mr Selfridge) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey).

Will also appear Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Matt King (Peep Show), Clare Hope-Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Elliot Cowan (The Spanish Princess), Amanda Hale (The White Queen), Alexandra Roach (Sanditon), Adrian Bower (Le last kingdom), Michael Obiora (Luther), Chanel Cresswell (Trollied), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Ellen Thomas (Victim), Peter De Jersey (Broadchurch), Kadiff Kirwan (Timewasters), Andi Osho (curfew) and Barbara Flynn (The Durrells).

Spoilers Death in Paradise

In tonight’s third episode (January 23), D.I. Jack Mooney and the team ride on another murder mystery when the Tour des Antilles cycling race arrives in Sainte-Marie. The sporting event quickly became grim when Xavier Prince (Ashley Byam), the best cyclist on the Storm team, was found dead in the middle of the race.

While the evidence initially indicates that Xavier crashed on one of the most dangerous sections of the course, Jack is troubled by a piece of fabric ripped from a Team Storm shirt. However, with all the jerseys of the other teammates in perfect condition, including that of Xavier, suspicion fell on the rest of the cycling team.

As the investigation deepens, we learn more about the underlying dynamics of the team at play and discover that there is a conflict between the runners – because one of them owns a sensitive secret.

Meanwhile, JP reassesses police protocol when a chance encounter leaves him in conflict, and Ruby and Madeleine take time to relax, as a victory for the Saint Marie team calls for celebrations on the island .

Death in Paradise will air this evening at 9 p.m. on BBC One.

