Why not get some bonus news to extend Better Call Saul’s message for a sixth and final season today?

AMC confirmed today on the TCA Winter Press Tour that some familiar faces will return – including the late Robert Forster. We last had the chance to see him in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and according to executive producer Peter Gould (via Entertainment Weekly), his scenes were shot at around the same time as the Aaron Paul film. Gould also noticed that there was a plan for his participation, but we have to imagine that unfortunately this will not happen anymore.

We can now also tell you that we will have a chance to see Dean Norris as Hank again. The actor, who is now a main part of TNT’s Claws, will appear in at least two episodes as his famous Breaking Bad character. Given the way this story has been going lately, it wasn’t hard to figure out that he would show up at some point. In the end it just made too much sense.

Better Call Saul Season 5 will premiere on AMC on February 23, bringing the series closer and closer to the final. Make it easy and prepare yourself now. This season will bring us closer to the Breaking Bad timeline and hopefully also give us a good idea of ​​what happens to characters like Kim Wexler who are not mentioned at all on this show.

