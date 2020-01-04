advertisement

The second edition of the XFL starts in just over a month and the league is putting the finishing touches on when it starts on February 8th. The XFL took a big step when PFT’s Mike Florio announced that it was announcing the former senior vice president of the NFL. The current and current Fox Sports analyst, Dean Blandino, is the head of XFL’s incumbent authority.

In addition to Blandino’s announcement, Florio announced that the XFL will announce its full rules at a press conference on Tuesday. A few rules have already been uncovered, including eliminating PAT kicks and replacing them with scrimmage games, a continuously running clock (except for the last two minutes each half) and a time span when it comes to penalties. However, the rules should be fully explained Tuesday.

While fans negatively judge Blandino from his NFL days, this was the best move the XFL could make regarding the office. While he had the unenviable task of explaining to teams and fans why referees made the calls they made to those who thought their team was screwed up by officials, Blandino at least gave us the official’s point of view to be controversial Call. As someone who served for the NFL for four years, Blandino’s XFL engagement adds to the legitimacy of a league that will struggle for relevance and survival in its first season.

Since Blandino is an NFL rule analyst for Fox Sports, there should be no conflict between him and the XFL in the off-season. While Blandino was never named as a participant in Fox’s XFL broadcasts, he is less likely to be on the air during the XFL games on Fox. However, this may mean that Blandino will be there to explain referee calls later, which will be important for viewers who will undoubtedly learn the unique rules of the XFL in those early weeks.

(Pro soccer talk)

