Fickleness is not limited to children. Fantasy baseball artists throw away perfectly suitable toys for newer goods every year.

Shiny New Toy Syndrome is a phenomenon that goes far beyond that for toddlers and potential illustrators at Christmas. It happens every time the latest iPhone is introduced or a new mem becomes an annoying obsession. Simply put, we are all drawn to fresh and exciting things. Many people queuing up for this new smartphone already have a perfect one in their pocket. But this one is smoother, more eye-catching and makes others more jealous.

To put it bluntly, if you call someone a Shiny New Toy, they don’t necessarily become an overrated player. It just means that there is more risk and reward. Last year I preached cautiously about Adalberto Mondesi and Walker Buehler while suggesting that Shane Bieber is anything but safe. Happiness was undoubtedly an advantage for the bold in these cases. However, those who paid the premium for a teenager named Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had to regret not making a safer bet like Eugenio Suarez or Nelson Cruz.

Draftsmen who like to live dangerously will include many of the following players in their squads. Even risk-averse players like me should occasionally dip their feet into these treacherous waters. Let’s classify the toy box in different categories. Some get too much helium based on their ADP in NFBC designs from February 2nd, but others are worth the effort.

Sophmore Studs

Regardless of whether the illustrators reached them for a few cents in the winter or in the quarters when they showed up in spring training, Tatis, Alonso and Paddack were immediately impressed. Dynasty managers should be happy. 2020 writers should be careful.

The upper limit for Tatis is rightly the best player in fantasy baseball. However, he won’t be able to do it without improving his 67.1% contact rate. The 110 clashes in 84 games didn’t matter because of an MLB-high .410 BABIP, but a mediocre .345 expected WOBA leaves more than enough doubt to end in an early round where elite stability should be a top priority to think twice.

Alonso is a major case if you don’t pay for the climax. If his go-big approach and 13.3% pop-up rate only resulted in an average of 0.250 instead of 0.260 in the previous year, a fall from 53 homers to 43 homers in the third round would no longer confirm costs, if Kyle Schwarber and Franmil Reyes offer similar skills over 100 picks later. As for paddack, 3.95 FIP and 180 innings pour cold water over all ace aspirations.

There are also too many risks to take Hiura comfortably with its inflated NFBC-ADP. His profile is even more worrying than that of Tatis, as he had a lower contact rate (65.8%) and a higher strike rate (30.7%) besides his .402 BABIP. The 23-year-old could still pop 30 homers and 15 steals with a full repeat season, but expects the 0.3% year-earlier average to drop below 0.275. There is enough power and speed to make Hiura more palatable with its No. 56 ECR.

The hype could reappear at Guerrero, the youngest ever to have signed to Best Shape of His Life in the preseason. After showing his immense raw strength in the home run derby, the talent faced 293/349/452 in the second half. Ultimately, he has to increase last year’s baseball rate by 49.5% and a starting angle of 6.7 degrees to validate a high price that matches last year’s current rate. It’s a justified upward game, but a difficult sale if Cruz, Anthony Rizzo, Manny Machado and Paul Goldschmidt all remain on the board.

Jimenez may be a better second year investment with the same selection. His rise in the second half made a lot more noise when he accompanied a .292 / .328 / .541 slash line with 15 things in 59 games. If the reduced exercise rate continues, the 23-year-old could combine a stroke average of 0.280 with a lit light mast output.

Alvarez is only DH-ready for NFBC designs, but his 10 outfield games are enough to qualify for Yahoo formats. He ended a triumphant rookie campaign in the top 95th percentile or better in Statcast’s relegation rate, hit rate, and xwOBA, while achieving a higher wRC + (178) than any hitter other than Mike Trout. It is projected by Steamer and ATC that Alvarez with around 40 long balls and over 100 RBIs is over .275. This is an absolutely sensible investment. Let’s just hope that the costs in leagues in which he can be played in the field are not too high.

Outbreaks 2019

Because of its excellent placement, Flaherty shines a little more than Cleveland’s two young aces. From this expensive trio, I’m most likely to make the leap to Clevinger. A back injury reduced the sample, but he also dominated the course with a 2.17 ERA and a strike rate of 32.5% in his last 17 starts. (Immediately before this rehearsal, Baltimore shelled him for seven runs in his first start on the injury list.) Those who choose first in a 12-team machine should give him a close look at round two-three. Another ace might not be there the next time it’s on the clock.

Moncada has the same BABIP and Whiff concerns as Tatis and Hiura. He also flashed five categories immensely as he lowered his elimination rate from 5.9 points from his second season. At least an elite exit rate gives him an adequate safety net that makes him far friendlier at his current cost. While the change from the second to the third basis changes its value only slightly, the scale compensates for the improvements in the off-season of the White Sox.

Healthy skepticism emerges among the older breakout stars of 2019 as a common theme in NFBC designs. LeMahieu has spent years as a boring value, but the 31-year-old has earned some glitz after a monster year in the Bronx. Although there is no accident under the hood, the ADP is skeptical of repeating it. People who find a second course so late are usually poorly advised and overpay. However, LeMahieu will be a tremendous asset if it maintains the appearance of 2019 success on a strong Yankees lineup.

Bell would have been a top 30 choice last summer, or if he reversed his season split and wiped out the competition after the All Star break. Now he is strangely slipping into the profit zone. The public also does not buy Lynn’s breakout, although the swing strike rate of 12.5% ​​career height fuels his 246 strikeouts and 3.13 FIP. Maybe shiny refurbished toys don’t get the same premium.

Garver could be at least 50 picks higher if he were five years younger. A stroke rate of 0.630 and 155 wRC + is obviously absurd for a catcher who has hit half of his struck balls hard. However, Nick Gerli showed that all of his success was against fastballs. You’d think jugs would adapt and feed Garver on a strict slower diet.

Trendy breakout picks

Is Lamet this year’s Bieber or is he more Nick Pivetta? An Elite K quota of 33.6% makes him one of the sharpest outliers of 2020, but there are many red flags. After all, he has a career of 4.37 ERA and saw his four-seam fastball tattooed on a .428 WOBA last season. These strikes, however. There is a possibility that its costs will continue to rise. In this case, draftsmen who have not yet scored a stable double victory should fit.

Hampson, one of the brightest new toys of the past year, crumbled for five months. However, everything seems to have been forgiven after triggering some championship runs by hitting .318 with five homers and nine steals in September. He is able to finish as a top 50 Roto player with a regular season for the Rocky Mountains. He also ended up with a 63 wRC + for a team that often retains young talent, so Hampson might as well ride his jaw until May – if he’s not playing in Triple A mode. Aside from another sensational spring, it could be cheaper, at least in casual leagues, with players who have stopped paying attention to the diamond when football started.

Edman, the latest by-product of Cardinal Devil Magic, came out of the blue and met 92 games with 11 homers and 15 steals .304. Previously, he had 23 Homer careers among minors from 2016 to 19, so performance was probably increased by last year’s ball. On the other hand, he also hit 17 doubles and seven triples with St. Louis. Those on board can call Whit Merrifield the ideal parallel. Opponents, on the other hand, will pay attention to the small sample size and the missing potential family tree. Pay for 20 to 25 thefts instead of ranking his debut in a full series of fireworks in the five categories.

Rookies

Robert’s stock has skyrocketed since he signed a six-year deal that buys his referee tactic and eliminates any financial incentive for the White Sox to keep him underage. The normally sensible steamer projects it onto the .273 with 26 homers and 23 steals from the gate. That would make him Tommy Pham with a bit more power and speed. However, such outstanding results are far out of the frame, as Robert also had some surprises in his game. The outfielder may initially have difficulty making permanent contact with a la Moncada. Do not reach too high above its current (but rapidly increasing) revision format ADP.

Adell requires a lot more patience. He cannot guarantee that it will be available shortly, but MLB.com’s prospect of 6th place would immediately become an indispensable player with league-winning talent. If the 20-year-old needs a legitimate capital proposal, it may be best to wait until 2021.

Luzardo rose in 2019 before injuring himself on Lat in the spring. He never made it into Oakland’s rotation, but polished Righty was relieved to help end the season. The 22-year-old is about to start as a starter next to Puk in 2020. While Luzardo is a much better choice to help on the hill, this is also reflected in an ADP that puts him above Lynn, Eduardo Rodriguez and Max Fried. Pay attention to an innings limit before reaching for the stars.

Beyond Luzardo, a handful of young hurlers are available after selecting 200. Urquidy and Keller almost reached the trendy breakout section instead, as they were barely suitable for beginners with 48 and 41 innings last season, respectively. Urquidy even crossed the 50 inning threshold when he considered his playoff job. Urquidy counted the excellent postseason with 3.35 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 51 frames. Keller’s 7.13 ERA and 1.83 WHIP disqualify many draughtsmen, but a K rate of 28.6% and 3.19 FIP tell a completely different story. Both are great high-reward flyers to top off the pitching team.

