Channel 4 The drama Deadwater Fell is now available for purchase on DVD and to watch online streaming.

The four-part series follows two families following a horrific crime in the fictional little town of Kirkdarroch.

A teaser reads: “When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, the small Scottish community they call home is torn with distrust and suspicion as those closest to the family begin to question everything they thought they knew about their friends … “

The DVD version presents the four one-hour episodes.

Otherwise, Deadwater Fell is currently available in full streaming and free for UK viewers via the All4 player here.

Head of the Deadwater Fell cast, David Tennant, winner of BAFTA and NTA, plays Tom Kendrick, the local general practitioner, a trusted, admired and highly valued member of the community. An adored father of three little girls, a loving husband, his marriage to Kate, played by Anna Madeley just seems perfect.

Teacher Kate works at the local elementary school, alongside her best friend and closest confidant, Jess Milner, played by Cush Jumbo.

Jess is married to Sergeant Steve, played by Matthew McNulty, who has not had to deal with many crimes in the sleepy village.

