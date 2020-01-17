advertisement

Deadwater Fell is the new drama broadcast on Channel 4 – here’s everything you need to know.

From full cast to spoilers on the next episode, here is your complete guide to Deadwater Fell.

The new four-episode series is written by Daisy Coulam (Humans, Grantchester) and produced by Kudos, part of Endemol Shine UK.

He follows two families in the aftermath of a horrific crime in the fictional small town of Kirkdarroch.

A teaser reads: “When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, the small Scottish community they call home is torn apart by distrust and suspicions then that those closest to the family begin to question everything they thought they knew about their friends … “

Deadwater Fell cast

David Tennant, BAFTA and NTA winner (Broadchurch, Dr Who, Good omens) embodies Tom Kendrick, the local GP, a trusted, admired and highly valued member of the community. An adored father of three little girls, a loving husband, his marriage to Kate, played by Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose, The Crown, Utopia) seems simply perfect.

Teacher Kate works at the local elementary school, alongside her closest best friend and confidant, Jess Milner, played by Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Vera).

Jess is married to police sergeant Steve, played by Matthew McNulty (Versailles, Cleaning Up, The Terror), who hasn’t had to deal with many crimes in the sleeping village.

Maureen Beattie plays Carol

Stuart Bowman plays Mark

Laurie Brett plays Darlington

Gordon Brown plays Collins

Grace Calder plays Tessa

Lewis Gribben plays Dylan

Seline Hizli plays Sacha

Lorn Macdonald plays Taylor

Lisa McGrillis plays Sandra

Phil McKee plays the role of advisor

Jamie Michie plays Simon

Anneika Rose plays Nicky

Orla Russell plays Emily

Cooper Schofield plays Schoolboy

Jack Greenlees plays Luke

Julie Miller plays Lynn

Deadwater Fell air date and spoilers

Deadwater Fell started on Channel 4 at 9 p.m. on Friday, January 10. Episodes air weekly with the next episode on January 24.

Deadwater Fell begins as the illusions of happiness and contentment in the town of Kirkdarroch are shattered as the community is drawn to Kate and Tom’s family home in the forest by the flickering of flames and the smell of smoke.

Kate and her three children are found dead and Tom, found alive, is rushed to hospital. It quickly becomes apparent, however, that Kate and her children were not killed in the fire and the village realizes that something unspeakable has happened.

As the fingers of suspicion point first to Tom, then to others as more and more details of this night emerge, Jess becomes desperate to understand what could have caused such a tragedy and what secrets lie at the root of this terrible act. Is it a tragic accident or something more disturbing?

In tonight’s episode (January 17), the residents of Kirkdarroch go in force for the funerals of the girls and Kate. Jess meets an old friend of Kate and is deeply shocked by what she discovers. As the village cries, Jess struggles with her role in the tragedy.

The investigation takes a new turn when a witness appears and the police return to their main suspect. Intimate secrets are revealed, with devastating results.

Meanwhile, a teaser for the next episode (January 24) reveals: Armed with new evidence, the case looks cut and dried, but a new revelation raises doubts. The emotional ripple effects of fire weigh heavily on those closest to the tragedy.

Steve goes to his work council and a past conversation with Kate is revealed. As the truth begins to emerge, everyone questions their role in the tragedy.

Deadwater Fell is broadcast Friday evening at 9 p.m. on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes online via All4 Player here.

