Deadspin is dead and since all staff resigned in October after deputy editor Barry Petchesky was fired for refusing company mandates to stick to the sport (a requirement that contradicts Deadspin’s history and mission). It kicked the bucket, slid off this mortal spiral, ran down the curtain and invisibly joined the bleeding choir. However, the G / O Media ownership group (founded by the Great Hill Partners equity fund, which bought the previous Gawker Media sites (including Deadspin), The Onion and related sites, and other Univision sites in April last year) refused and attempted to do so several times to revive the body. Your last attempt at this is to hire former Richmond New York Daily News / Huffington Post editor Jim Rich as editor-in-chief of Deadspin.

This is not the first time that G / O Media is trying to bring Deadspin back to life without its employees. After these resignations, they ran Deadspin for a week before giving up. Then, in January, it was reported that they were planning to restart “Deadspin” in Chicago (under The Onion’s Union and not under GMG Union), possibly even under longtime opponent Deadspin Jim Brady (as an employee for G / O Media Overall) Editorial Director, a position that has been vacant since Paul Maidment’s resignation (“to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity”) after the first abandoned attempt to revive Deadspin. The hiring of G / O Media’s chief editor has not yet been announced, but they have now announced that Rich will preside over the last attempt to revive Deadspin’s body. And his early comments contradict what actually happened at Deadspin. Here are some of them about Ben Strauss of the Washington Post:

“I don’t want to see Deadspin die,” Rich, 48, said in an interview on Wednesday. “I know that obit has already been written and people feel dead, but I want to change people’s opinions.”

He added that he witnessed the unrest in Deadspin last year with both sadness and compassion, but didn’t feel like a scab.

“I know what happened,” he said. “I understand the emotions. This is a great website and publication. It creates passion. I can’t control any of that. I respond with the best intentions by recording that I am an advocate of the best and highest forms of journalism. I am the farthest away from a sporty type. “

Deadspin’s headquarters will be relocated from New York to Chicago with the relaunch of the site. Rich plans to hire around 20 people. He said he had no contact with any of the former Deadspin employees, but was open to anyone returning to the website.

Look, on one level, some of what Rich is saying here seems promising when it comes to running a sports facility. He continues: “I will not be tied to simple sports journalism … What interests me are the problems that many of the larger sports journalists get to the point – not much different from what Deadspin has always been and did so well and that he “was convinced that he would have the editorial freedom to follow a wide range of stories,” in discussions with the G / O leadership. And he told Ben Mullin of the Wall Street Journal that this belief extends to critical coverage of G / O Media itself. But there is absolutely nothing that could support this, especially while G / O Media is led by CEO Jim Spanfeller.

Keep in mind that Spanfeller is mentioned in two lawsuits alleging that he abused female executives, and that his deadspin strategy up to this point seems to be driven by considerations that go far beyond what is possible for traffic the most read works on the website, and the bulk withdrawals resulted in an 89 percent decrease in traffic from October to November. Her approach to Deadspin was to destroy the site’s non-sports coverage and critical coverage of G / O Media, no matter what that meant for the business. It seems hard to believe that this will change suddenly when a new character is responsible for “Deadspin”.

And that’s something else that’s important here. Rich may not feel like a scab when he takes up a job with the new “Deadspin” after Petchesky’s dismissal and the resulting mass resignations, but he’s not the only one who can make that decision. Yes, whether someone falls into the “scab” category can be controversial (apart from clear cases where non-union replacement workers literally take on jobs from locked out workers) and there can be a continuum there. some would charge this fee from anyone who takes on a new job in a company after earlier hires or layoffs of more expensive workers, while others would not go as far. But the deadspin situation goes far beyond Sports Illustrated’s controversial move to fire half of the workforce and include questionable content from freelance “Mavens” (including some extremely problematic ones).

First, SI still has a lot of talented employees from its previous employees, so there is continuity of publication rather than a new publication with the same name and nothing else in common. Second, the Mavens generally don’t do exactly what the previous staff did. There may be debates about whether people should work as Mavens or not, but they don’t strictly take on the roles that SI employees once held, as would be the case with these new Deadspin employees. Even so, what SI did was criticized as it should be. What G / O Media does with Deadspin goes far beyond that.

Aas for Rich himself, he took over the job from Megan Greenwell and then effectively from Barry Petchesky (even if he wasn’t given the full title of editor-in-chief), two people who were fired (in Petchesky’s case) or pushed (in Greenwell’s case) ) to withdraw because he did not hold onto the sport. Even if he somehow manages to get Deadspin to publish stories that are consistent with the site’s historical mission (which we will believe when we see all of Spanfeller’s and G / O Media’s efforts stall coming) to burn this spot and salt the earth), he will do so instead of two people being pushed out for it. Even if he doesn’t think he’s a scab and, in the narrower sense, is “replacing a locked out employee”, there will be many people who argue that he really is, and they’re right.

Yes, there are personnel changes and publications change their approach. And it’s not always fair to criticize a company’s new employees for moving that the company has done in the past. But the deadspin situation feels different on several levels. For one, while the site itself went through a number of significantly different iterations, depending on who ran it and who else wrote for it, there was always a degree of staff continuity and a degree of continuous mission to provide “sports news without” access, Preference or discretion ”(which in practice was always much more than just for sport). It’s gone now, wiped away in the Petchesky fire and subsequent mass resignations, and that’s a level of publication that we haven’t seen often. And even if the new “Deadspin” somehow gets its mission back (which again seems unlikely), it doesn’t seem likely that it will get some or all of its people back (although Rich is “open” for it), which makes zombie “Deadspin” revived instead of a sequel to Deadspin.

If Rich is able to persuade Deadspin employees to return, and if he is able to publish articles in accordance with what Deadspin would have, it may be considered an actual revival of the site. At the moment, however, it appears that G / O Media is really trying to convince Deadspin’s former readership that “Deadspin” will be the same and that this is a normal resumption of business. It is anything but normal and there will undoubtedly be a lot of criticism of Rich and the person he is hiring to participate in this new revival.

(Top picture from Variety)

