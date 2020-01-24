advertisement

Gardaí asked for information after a young pony was fatally stabbed in a shelter in Co Longford.

Investigators are waiting for post-mortem and forensic results after the incident at the Hungry Horse Outside charity in Newtownforbes.

advertisement

Hilary Robinson, a spokeswoman for the Equine Rescue Charity, said someone came to one of the group’s courtyards at night and stabbed the foal.

“They actually found part of the knife in the pony’s neck,” she said. “It is terrible to harm an innocent foal. The foal is not a year old.”

Ms. Robinson described the incident as a “new low”.

“All gates are closed. Everything is locked, locked and locked, ”she said. “They had to get in, go in and literally wrestle the foal to the ground and stab it.”

In a post on his Facebook page, the charity said: “We have experienced something we never imagined”.

“Although we know that photos are already in circulation, we made a conscious decision not to publish them on this page because we believe that they are too stressful. However, this attack is the lowest of the lowest, it is really incomprehensible to us. “

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Longford Garda at (043) 3350570.

advertisement