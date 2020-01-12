advertisement

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas dropped from the top in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) on Sunday night after losing 85-64 to the Singapore Slingers in the OCBC Arena.

The Filipino ball club was limited to an annual low when the Slingers celebrated a wire-to-wire victory that avenged their defeat to Alab last month in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Alab did not seem to find a way to stop Xavier Alexander throughout the game as the Slinger reinforcement was completed with 31 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a season high of eight steals.

When Alexander was in the back seat in the second half, it was another important point for Marcus Elliot, who set up a shooting clinic for Singapore and completed three of his five threes with 19 points in the fourth half.

Anthony Mclain also delivered a defensive monster performance with seven blocks to 18 points when the Slingers equaled their record 2-2.

Elliot, who won an ABL title with Hong Kong’s Eastern in 2017, gave Singapore the biggest lead with 79:47, with a triple with 6:34 left.

It was Alab’s third loss in eight games when he dropped to second place with a 5-2 record behind Mono Vampire.

However, two losses in the last three games are cause for concern for coach Jimmy Alapag, whose team shot only 34 percent and made nine more sales with 15.

Alapag and his crew also lost a unilateral one two weeks ago and he willingly accepted the blame. Sam Deguara ended the tournament with 14 points and nine rebounds, but he was the only two-digit Alab player for whom imports Khalif Wyatt and Nick King fought a combined 6-of-19 from the field. INQ

