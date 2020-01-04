advertisement

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Flash floods killed at least 17 people and left tens of thousands homeless in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, authorities said on Thursday after the city’s strongest rainfall period since record keeping began more than 20 years. before.

On Tuesday, parts of the city recorded more than a foot of rain, according to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. Rain continued Wednesday and more was forecast this week for the metro area, one of Asia’s largest urban districts and home to more than 30 million people.

At least 19,000 people were displaced on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Social Welfare, as crews of emergency workers sought to clear flooded roads and repair fallen power lines.

Villagers ride through the mud in a landslide in Sukaraksa village in Bogor, after heavy rains began to hit the area on December 31st.

TJAHYADI ERMAWAN / AFP via Getty Images

More than 100 rescue workers from the country’s emergency aid agency and several military units were stationed in the capital, said Budi Purnama, director of operations for the National Search and Rescue Agency.

Budi said rescue workers were fighting on city streets that had been turned into rushing rivers.

“The water discharge is very fast, the current is strong enough to drive parked vehicles,” he said.

When Baby Hanna Siregar, a merchant living in Jakarta, went to sleep at her brother’s house at 3am on Wednesday, everything “was still fine,” she said. But just three hours later, “her brother’s car was already a third submerged.”

By Thursday, she said, she and her family were stranded. “Since then, we are unable to go anywhere,” she said. “I don’t know how long we’re going to be trapped here.”

About 40 percent of Jakarta lies below sea level and authorities have tried for years to alleviate floods. The usual rains could flood neighborhoods, as illegally dug wells and climate change have made the city sink faster than any other major city in the world.

As a result, officials announced in 2019 that they would relocate the capital to the province of Eastern Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo.

Authorities said the extreme weather coupled with delays in flood mitigation projects were responsible for the chaos of the week.

“The rain that falls on New Year’s Eve in the western and northern parts of Java was very extreme,” the meteorology agency said in a statement, referring to the most populous island of Java, Indonesia. “This rain is not ordinary rain.”

President Joko Widodo said in a tweet Thursday that delays in flood control infrastructure projects since 2017 were responsible and blamed “land acquisition” issues.

