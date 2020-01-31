advertisement

Manchester United made a surprise move for former Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo is on loan from United for the rest of the season, but Omnisport knows there is no purchase option.

United, who signed Bruno Fernandes on Thursday for a fee of £ 46.5m (£ 55m) and a potential £ 21.1m (£ 25m), wanted to get a striker before the transfer ended.

After Marcus Rashford was injured, United is said to have had a Bournemouth rejected approach for Josh King before turning to Ighalo.

The striker from Nigeria has spent the past three seasons in the Chinese Super League, scoring ten league goals for Shanghai Shenhua after two successful games with Changchun Yatai last season.

The 30-year-old will now intensify Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack, and United just manages to sign a short-term loan agreement ahead of Friday’s deadline.

An official announcement from United will come later, but it is believed that all aspects of the deal have been agreed.

Ighalo has experience in the Premier League after scoring 16 goals for Watford in 55 top appearances between 2015 and 2017.

