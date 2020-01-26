advertisement

Farmers in Scottish Nitrate Vulnerable Areas (NVZ) have only five weeks to submit their fertilizer and manure plans or risk financial penalties.

NVZs were introduced as part of the EU nitrates directive, but industry was reminded that the UK’s imminent departure from the EU has not removed the current requirements in regions of the country that include Strathmore, Finavon and Fife.

The deadline for submitting plans is March 1.

advertisement

The objective of recording grazing, fertilizer, manure and slurry plans ensures that nitrate levels in the water are not exceeded and that NVZ rules are not violated. Violations can result in cross compliance sanctions and potentially legal action.

Stewart Johnston of Galbraiths Land Agents advised the affected farmers to make sure all their records are up to date as quality assurance, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and government inspectors begin their annual audits.

Johnston, a former Scottish government payments and inspections chief for Grampian, added, “Even a visit by an inspector is a fairly difficult and time-consuming process that farmers will prefer to avoid.

“Inspections can take more than a day, and often inspectors delete all farm records for off-site analysis.”

Johnston acknowledged that the level of record keeping posed a significant administrative burden, but said the benefits could include the most efficient use of fertilizer which could reduce costs.

The other areas of Scotland designated as NVZ are Aberdeenshire, Banff, Buchan and Moray, Stranraer Lowlands, Edinburgh, East Lothian and Borders and Lower Nithsdale.

nnicolson@thecourier.co.uk

advertisement