advertisement

1. Rose petals that remain on the plants over the winter often suffer from disturbing diseases such as the powdery-orange rose rust fungus. The diseases start earlier in the season and then spread to infect newer leaves and other plants (such as lawn grasses). If you haven’t pruned your roses, do so this weekend. And be sure to remove ALL old rose petals (even if you’ve already pruned your roses) to have a nicer garden and healthier plants this spring and summer.2. Deadhead azaleas and camellias fade as flowers. Deadheading is removing old flowers. This is necessary with azaleas because dead azalea flowers get stuck and look ugly. With camellias, it is necessary to prevent the spread of petal rot, a fungal disease that discolors camellia flowers and turns them brown and mushy.3. Continue harvesting the Washington Navel oranges as needed and leave the little green “star” on the fruit as you prune them from the tree. Citrus fruits are best stored on the tree because they no longer ripen after harvesting and last longest after harvesting when the “star” remains on. In addition, citrus fruits on the tree are getting sweeter. Taste test kumquat; You should be ready to start harvesting at any time. Some varieties of mandarins benefit from several weeks on the tree; that’s how grapefruits become. Apply micronutrients to all citrus trees to get the sweetest fruits.4. If you have cymbidium orchids that have not bloomed this season, keep feeding with a blooming formula, Start feeding Epiphyllums to promote flowering – use a low-nitrogen formula like 0-10-10 or 2-10-10.5. Plant raw peanuts in the ground or in decorative jars this or next month for easy harvesting in midsummer as they ripen. Peanut bushes are very attractive hills made of deep green, clover-like foliage. Plant raw peanuts in rich, humus-rich soil. Small orange flowers develop under the canopy of leaves and extend into the earth to form the peanuts that can be harvested in midsummer.

advertisement