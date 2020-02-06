advertisement

Rescue workers work in the snow around overturned vehicles near the city of Bahcesaray, Van Province, eastern Turkey on February 5, 2020. (Yilmaz Sonmez / IHA via AP)

ISTANBUL – The number of fatalities in two avalanches in Eastern Turkey rose to 41st Thursday, the Turkish disaster and emergency authority said when search teams searched the avalanche field for corpses with the help of detection dogs.

The first avalanche in late Tuesday killed five people in the eastern province of Van, which borders Iran. After around 300 emergency services were called in, a second avalanche hit the large rescue team near the city of Bahcesaray on Wednesday.

The Turkish disaster control agency AFAD said that in addition to the deaths, 84 people were injured in the double avalanche. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced early Thursday that 47 people remained in the hospital, six in intensive care, but in a non-critical condition.

Search teams on the avalanche field searched for the bodies of three missing people, reported Turkish news agencies.

A ceremony was held for 11 military officers, nine government-paid village guards, and two firemen in Van who were killed by the avalanches. Her coffins were sent to her hometown for burial.

Rescue service members had an accident on February 5, 2020 at the avalanche site near the town of Bahcesehir in the province of Van in eastern Turkey. (Yilmaz Sonmez / IHA via AP)

Controlled explosions were triggered to trigger less destructive avalanches, according to AFAD. It was reported that 180 people were working in the area.

